Becky Hill reveals she’d never left England or flown until she was on The Voice

A native of the pretty town of Bewdley in England, Becky was pulling pints in a local pub at the age of 17, “and hating every moment of it,” when she auditioned for The Voice UK in 2012.

SHE’S the “queen of dance music” with a mind-boggling seven billion streams of her hit songs, but Becky Hill reminds Magazine+ that her success hasn’t come without a struggle.

A native of the pretty town of Bewdley in England, Becky was pulling pints in a local pub at the age of 17, “and hating every moment of it,” when she auditioned for The Voice UK in 2012.

The Crazy What Love Can Do singer would go on to reach the semi-final after being mentored by pop star Jessie J — but Becky had found the determination to achieve success as a singer and songwriter.

Back with a new summer hit single, Side Effects, the 29-year-old says it was her perseverance that paid off in the end.

Now in the super-league of music with a summer residency in Ibiza and a string of festival performances and headline shows, she begins: “It’s been a long time coming. I joined the industry when I was 18 and I’m nearly 30 now, so it has taken well over a decade.

“I think the only way people make it is that they keep going. This industry can chew people up and spit them out.”

Becky is excited about her new track

A bit of talent helps as well, “but (it’s) not always necessary in some cases,” she laughs.

So are shows like The Voice a good platform for launching a music career? “I’ve been the only person that has come out of that show and made it through to the other side. It’s now in its 12th series and there’s been nobody else.

“There’s a guy called James Norton, who was on my series and who now goes under the name Boy Matthews — he’s had a string of hits and is a really prolific songwriter. But I don’t think he owes that to The Voice.

“I couldn’t tell anybody what their way into the industry could or should be – everybody’s journey is very different.

“I was 18 years old, I’d never been to London before, I’d never been out of the country before, never been on a plane… all of a sudden I was living in a flat in London. I’d never met any of the other singers before and I was surrounded by them, and I loved the environment.

“And every contact that I made, I kept. The lawyer that represented us on The Voice is still my lawyer today. I rang up three different management companies and the guy that picked up the phone at Crown Management has been my manager for the last 11 years.”

As she reflects on her journey from a small town to the world stage, collaborating with dance gods like David Guetta, Becky realises how big an achievement it’s been and how gutsy she was at that young age.

“I went down to London on my own,” she says. “I used the iPad that Jessie J had given us on the show to navigate my way around London, so I definitely look back and think, ‘How the hell did I do any of that!’ I was definitely fearless at that age.”

When the chat turns to her personal life, Becky, who has been open about struggling with anxiety and mental health issues in the past, says she’s now in a good place.

“I feel really settled,” she continues. “I’ve got a load of gigs that I’m really excited about; I’ve got an album of music that I’m incredibly proud of; I’ve got my little dog (Pig); I’ve got my fiancé (Charlie Gardner) and all of my family are in really good health as well — and not a lot of people get to say that, especially about family.

“I don’t get to see them very often because of work. I speak to them all the time and I think I would feel a lot worse and incredibly guilty if I was doing something that I loved and they weren’t very well. So I’m very, very lucky that I’ve got my friends and my family in good health, as well as my partner.

“With work going really well and being able to see the world at the same time as doing something that I love and adore, connecting with strangers through music, I think that’s an amazing thing.”

Becky is also genuinely excited about having a new track out.

“It’s so lovely to be talking about new music,” she says. “I started doing a couple of gigs before Side Effects had come out and I was desperate for new music. If I didn’t get a new song out this year it was going to become a bit of a nostalgic set, so I’m very lucky I’ve got a really great label behind me, letting me put out loads of music.

“I love Side Effects as a song. The song is so fun and just different for me. It’s on the cooler side of dance music, so I’m very excited to start venturing down through dance music in the only way I know how.”