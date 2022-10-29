Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton spotted gigging in Skerries and munching Irish pub crisps
The Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton has been spotted performing in Dublin and enjoying a few bags of traditional pub crisps.
Heaton, the former frontman of The Housemartins, shared a post on social media on Friday and said he had been gigging in three pubs in Skerries.
The Liverpool-born, Sheffield-raised singer said: “Skerries was brilliant & thanks to the folk at the Coast Inn, Gladstone Inn and Redbank Guest House, but these wee fellas stole the show @Manhattan_ie.”
The 60-year-old celebrated his milestone birthday last year and had originally planned to do another bicycle tour, visiting and performing in 60 pubs across Ireland and the UK, but the pandemic curtailed his plans.
Instead, he handpicked 60 pubs across Ireland and the UK and put a certain amount of money behind the bar of each one so that punters could enjoy a pint and a bag of crisps on him.
He shared a post online before his birthday in May and said: “Then both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)
“The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years could do with a wee party as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.”
Heaton issued a hearty “thank you” to all the pubs taking part and asked that people throw up a photo or two of themselves enjoying a drink on his birthday.
Nine pubs in Ireland took part earlier this year including Robinson’s Bar, Great Victoria Street, Belfast, Eddie Murphy’s, Thomastown, Kilkenny, Peader O’Donnell’s, Waterloo Street, Derry, The Punters Rest, Cahir, Tipperary, The Sky on the Ground, Whitewell, Wexford, Courtney’s Bar, Killarney, Kerry, Kehoes, South Anne Street, Dublin, Tig Cóilí, The Latin Quarter, Galway and Bonners Corner Bar, Ballybofey, Donegal.
