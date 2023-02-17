Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton reveals she is expecting ‘miracle’ baby

The mum-of-four says she “couldn’t be happier” to welcome her first child with husband Charles Gay.

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton (40) has revealed she is pregnant with her fifth child – her first with husband Charles Gay.

The popstar broke the news with an adorable montage of the pair from when they first met to when they learned Natasha was expecting – complete with a grinning snap of the couple holding an ultrasound.

“Seven years of loving you. 17 months of marriage,” she said on Instagram this morning.

"We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier xxx.”

Pals rushed to the comments to congratulate the singer, with followers gushing about the “beautiful video.”

"Massive fan here for many many years. I just wanna say a massive congratulations to you both,” one said.

Others praised the “glowing” mum and husband Charles for sharing a video “just bursting with love.”

Atomic Kitten bandmate Jenny Frost said: “Look at the little tummy!! So happy for you all ….& such a beautiful video, just bursting full of love. Love you xxxx.”

Ex S Club 7 member Bradley McIntosh said: “Woohoo”” Congratulations guys. Me and the missus sending out love to you both.”

Natasha shares eldest son John (20) with celebrity bodyguard Fran Cosgrave, Harry (17) with actor Gavin Hatcher, Alfie (12) with ex Riad Erraji and Ella (8) with former Five star Ritchie Neville.

The singer married husband Charles in a luxurious Italian wedding in September 2021, posing for photos at the idyllic Lake Como.

The pair were engaged since 2016, the same year they met.