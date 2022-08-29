Angry Twitter users slam Harry Styles Slane Castle gig as ‘an insult’

It was announced on Friday that the former One Direction singer would be the next act to grace the stage at the iconic venue, taking his Love On Tour European tour to Slane on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Irish Twitter users are airing their grievances after it was announced that Harry Styles would headline Slane Castle next summer.

Irish band Inhaler, which is fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, and indie rock duo Wet Leg will serve as the opening acts.

And while many delighted fans are preparing to get their hands on some tickets when they go on sale this Friday, others have remarked that the gig is an “insult” to the legends who have played on the same stage in the past.

One outraged person wrote: “Harry Styles is playing at the world-renowned rock venue, Slane Castle. Well, I guess I won’t be making the pilgrimage next year so. Rumour mill had me believe that AC/DC or Pearl Jam were going to play which would be a more fitting act for the iconic venue.”

Another complained: “Harry styles playing Slane Castle! Is personally an insult to the big acts that have played there such as The Stones, Oasis, Bob Dylan , Bruce Springsteen etc! He’s fine for Aviva etc but Slane Castle!”

And someone else said: “Is Harry Styles the weakest ever headline act to grace the stage of Slane Castle? #Godbewiththedays #slane #slane2023”

Despite the criticism, Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mountcharles has said that he’s very excited to see the pop star bring his tour to Meath, adding that the gig is “a show we have to do”.

"He's a man for his times," Lord Mountcharles said in an interview on The Brendan O'Connor Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

"I think he is the only man to have graced the front page of Vogue, and at the same time he is a very serious artist. What I do admire is he takes his craft very seriously."

He added: “Everything fell together, and the level of excitement has actually even taken me aback. Calls from all over the place, people coming out from the woodwork, which as far as I'm concerned is always a very good sign."