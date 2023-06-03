Ahead of Harry Styles’ Slane gig we look back at the megastars who played iconic venue

As Lord Mountcharles hosts the former One Direction star, we take a trip down memory lane

Bono and U2 have been at Slane for three shows

There is something quite special about Slane as a concert venue.

Music fans from all over the world have it on their bucket list, while the biggest names in the industry all covet a headline gig at the famous Meath castle.

Next Saturday tens of thousands of Harry Styles fans will flood the ancient grounds for a day of music and fun but will it live up to the legacy of the venue?

Lord Henry Mountcharles is notoriously strict on who can be invited to perform at his home; plastic pop need not apply!

So it is safe to say that Harry’s previous pop guise as one fifth of One Direction would not have received Mountcharles’ seal of approval (sorry Niall).

But will Harry’s on-stage shenanigans and performance match some of the greatest moments in Slane concert history, since it began in 1981 with the great Thin Lizzy?

Here are some of the best acts and performances to ever grace the hallowed stage…

Freddie Mercury and Brian May in 1986

QUEEN (1986)

In the mid Eighties Queen was a band at the height of its powers. With their album A Kind of Magic released just a month earlier, as well as the fact that Live Aid happened a year previously, Freddie Mercury and the band had anthems aplenty as well as the stage presence to keep an alleged 95,000 people fully entertained.

It actually proved to be the band’s final tour with Mercury, who died just five years later at the age of 45.

REM’s Michael Stipe in 1995

R.E.M. (1995) Long before B*witched, Take That and every other Nineties band made their comebacks, R.E.M. used Slane 1995 to end their hiatus (OK so it was only a year) with a memorable set of their 1994 album Monster and every other massive hit they had become famous for.

Monster turned them from indie chart toppers to rock gods, and opening with What’s the Frequency, Kenneth? and Crush with Eyeliner before ploughing through their rock arsenal made their 1995 show one of the most talked-about gigs of the decade.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

OASIS (2009)

Fittingly, I am going to mention Oasis next as they were on the support bill for R.E.M. in 1995 before returning as kings of the castle 14 years later.

Some argued that their best years were behind them, and with that famous bust-up between Liam and Noel happening in Paris two months after Slane, they never played together again.

Bono and U2 have been at Slane for three shows

U2 (1983 & 2001)

They made their debut as headliners in 1983 after their third album War was released, meaning that Sunday Bloody Sunday became an anthem of the era. For anyone who was lucky enough to be there that day it instantly became a moment in time never to be forgotten.

Incredibly, 18 years later the four-piece returned to the famous venue for another headline gig and as officially the biggest rock band in the world at the time. So big, in fact, they played two weekends back to back to sell-out crowds.

The first took place just a week after Bono’s dad Bob died, making the whole event that little bit more raw and emotional for both musicians and fans alike.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones in 2007.

THE ROLLING STONES

(1982 & 2007)

Another rock band who got two headline years is the eponymous Rolling Stones. The Rolling Stones’ dogged persistence over the last five decades has put them into a different stratosphere in the world of rock, and amazingly were together for 20 years before their first Slane gig in 1982.

By the time they returned a quarter of a century later, Mick and the lads put on a show for the ages with all of their best hits rammed into the three-hour set.

David Bowie in 1987

DAVID BOWIE (1987)

Bowie’s only appearance at Slane was in 1987 as part of his Glass Spider tour.

It was at a time that he was actually receiving backlash for a mediocre album, Never Let Me Down, but luckily for the 65,000 fans who filed into the castle, Bowie thrilled them with a 29-song setlist that blew their minds.

Heroes, Young Americans, Let’s Dance and The Jean Genie were all performed with the kind of Bowie gusto you would have paid a fortune to witness at the time. Rest in peace Ziggy Stardust.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played in 2003

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS (2003)

As Anthony Kiedis took a break, Flea and John Frusciante got together on stage and locked in the kind of jam that went down in rock folklore.

The impromptu two-minute riff was hypnotic in its own right, but as Kiedis returned to the stage the entire group seamlessly melted into one of the super group’s biggest hits Californication.

The crowd was already locked in but as soon as Chad Smith dropped that first hint of the snare drum the audience began clapping in synergy.

The video has been viewed more than 30 million times on YouTube.

Bob Dylan sang with Bono in 1984

BOB DYLAN (1984)

As Dylan worked his magic on stage he eventually turned to Bono with an expectant look in his eyes.

In front of 40,000 fans, two of the great rock stars of their respective generations were spontaneously duetting a cover of Dylan’s Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat. The only problem is that the Dubliner didn’t know all the words and had to improvise.

Van Morrison and Santana also made appearances throughout the memorable concert.