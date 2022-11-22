Actress Julia Fox says she only dated Kanye West to ‘distract him’ from Kim Kardashian

The Uncut Gems actress claims her relationship with Kanye was a favour to Kim Kardashian to get the rapper to leave her alone.

Julia Fox has revealed she only dated Kanye West to “keep him off” his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s case.

The Uncut Gems star was in a brief relationship with the rapper just before he went on multiple anti-Semitic tirades that have cost him millions of dollars in brand deals with Nike, Balenciaga and more.

She took to TikTok to de-mystify her romance with Ye, admitting she has long-admired the Kardashian’s and hoped dating him would “get him off of Kim’s case.”

Kanye West — © PA

“First of all, the man was being normal around me,” she told followers.

“By the time that me and him got together he hadn’t been doing anything, y’know, ‘out there’ yet.

"I remember just being like ‘ugh, he keeps texting me,’ I wasn't really answering, I was like ‘I don’t really want to date a celebrity again, it’s boring, nothing ever comes from it,” she said.

"But he kept going and going and he was like ‘You have bad text etiquette’...”

The actress confessed she has always had a “love for Kim” and her sisters since they sold her clothing line in their US-based stores years ago.

"I had an idea,” she explained to a follower who had accused her of “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”

"Oh my god, maybe I could get him off of Kim’s case,” Julia said about her thought process. “Like maybe I could distract him, like just get him to like me and I knew, if anyone could do it, it was me.

"Once I set my mind to something I do it.

"And I will say, that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter first of all, he wasn’t on any form of social media,” she said, revealing all the pair ever spoke about were clothes and their dreams for their kids.

"It was really beautiful guys! But the moment he started tweeting, I was out.”

"I realised pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to accept my help,” she said.

The actress told followers that it was “delusional” for her to believe she could have helped West at the time and defended herself against people who accused her of doing nothing while he ranted online.

Kanye West recently went on a number of anti-Semitic tirades online that left him suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

He divorced from his wife Kim Kardashian and created a sustained social media campaign against her recent boyfriend: Pete Davidson.

The pair have since split and he is rumoured to have struck up a romance with model Emily Ratajkowski.