Aaron Carter’s cause of death is being investigated, singer’s family say

The death of singer Aaron Carter is being investigated, his family has said.

It was announced on Saturday that the former child star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had died aged 34.

A cause is yet to be announced but, in a statement to The Independent, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”

The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Carter, whose body was reportedly found at his home, gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just nine.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000. Songs featured on the album include “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat”.

That same year, he toured with Britney Spears on her Oops!… I Did It Again Tour.

His released his most recent single, “Fool’s Gold”, in 2016, with his fifth album, LøVë , arriving in 2017. The singer’s acting credits include Lizzie McGuire and the Broadway musical Seussical.

Carter once dated Riverdale star Madeline Petsch, who inspired the song “Seattle Tide”, Carter told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that he wrote the track after bumping into her at an airport and, after playing her the tune “in person”, she knew it was about her.

In recent years, Carter had suffered from substance abuse and was involved in a series of drug-related arrests.

Tributes have poured in for the singer following the news of his death, with songwriter Diane Warren writing: “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter.”

TV personality Joey Sasso wrote: “Feel terrible about Aaron Carter passing away. He always seemed like such a tortured soul. He just had his son.

"Now a boy is without a father and this man passed on far too young. Just a terrible tragedy of a day. RIP Aaron.”

Carter is survived by his son, Prince.