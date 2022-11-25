50 Cent reveals he has spent $23 million in legal fees ahead of penis enlargement dispute
The music legend (43) is bringing a case against a plastic surgeon who allegedly used his photo in ads for penis enhancement surgery.
Rapper 50 Cent recently admitted he has spent $23 million in legal fees, a number that is set to rise as he readies for his day in court over a penis enlargement dispute.
The music legend (43) is bringing a case against a plastic surgeon who allegedly used his photo in ads for penis enhancement surgery.
His team argues that Angela Kogan and her company Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa used a snap the rapper took with Angela to advertise their services.
They are services 50 Cent vehemently denies having – or needing.
Instead, the P.I.M.P. star said he posed for a pic with the plastic surgeon thinking she was a fan, not knowing it was going to be used to promote penis enlargement surgery.
The star took to Instagram this week to share that the trial date has been set for next July, saying in a post:
“Yeah my d*ck is a BIG DEAL. Set for trial in July no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”
In a new podcast interview with Brian Roberts, the star revealed he has spent over $23 million on legal fees since he got his start in 2003.
The number is set to rise for his latest penis enlargement dispute.
"The only thing someone in America can do is sue someone,” he said.
Read more
The rapper’s ex-girlfriend has since appeared on the Cocktails with Queens podcast and addressed the surgery rumours.
"Angela, you lying,” said Vivica A. Fox (58), who dated the star in 2003.
"That’s all I’m going to say. if that’s one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good!”
50 Cent has argued that he is seeking unspecified damages as the post by Kogan has subjected him to “ridicule” and impacted his personal and professional reputation.
Today's Headlines
harmful content | Majority of Irish people believe porn is harming society and is ‘hugely problematic’
'locked out' | Irish-based Twitter executive secures High Court injunction preventing termination of her employment
heart eyes | Lee Byrne shares loving exchange with his ‘little love’ Lilly-Ella Gerrard – Steven Gerrard’s daughter
f-oiled | Tanker seized in major Monaghan fuel laundering probe
unlawful killing | Man (40) pleads guilty to the manslaughter of homeless ex-chef Timmy Hourihane
life goals | Irish model Hazel O’Sullivan shows stunning stay in Qatar with Everton husband Andros Townsend
spared | Youth who stole double-decker bus for 30-minute drive avoids jail
'false account' | Former soldier found guilty of killing man at army checkpoint in Ulster more than 30 years ago
horror killing | PPS to appeal ‘unduly lenient’ sentence to illegal immigrant who battered his girlfriend’s baby son to death
pad luck | CAB officially seize luxury home ‘effectively owned’ by mob boss Daniel Kinahan