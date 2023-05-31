50 Cent adds second Dublin date to his ‘Final Lap Tour’

The American rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, announced his world tour earlier this month.

50 Cent will play an additional gig in Ireland this November as part of his upcoming ‘The Final Lap Tour’.

The American rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, announced his world tour earlier this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The original tour schedule consisted of five UK and Ireland dates – including one night at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 6.

But due to “phenomenal demand”, 50 Cent has added four more November gigs to his itinerary with an extra night in Dublin on November 7.

He has also secured additional dates in Manchester and London, as well as a new date in Newcastle on November 18.

The hip hop star will be joined on the tour by Busta Rhymes and special guest Jeremih.

Tickets for ‘The Final Lap Tour’ are on sale now on Ticketmaster from €78.

Fans are likely to lap up tickets as 50 Cent hinted last week that ‘The Final Lap Tour’ may be his last as he begins to focus on his acting career.

In an Instagram Live, he told his fans that he “won’t be running around like this no more”.

“I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on.

“So I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”