10 things you didn’t know about Garth Brooks including real name and former job

To mark his return to the Emerald Isle for the first time since 1997, we’ve compiled a list of the most interesting facts about the man behind the Stetson.

American country music superstar Garth Brooks is gearing up to play his next set of sold-out shows at Croke Park this Friday and Saturday after taking the capital by storm over the weekend.

Garth Brooks is not his real name.

The singer’s full name is Troyal Garth Brooks. He was named after his father, Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr., who worked as a draftsman for an oil company.

His wife is also a country music star.

Garth’s married singer Trisha Yearwood in 2005 and the pair share the stage together whenever they can.

The couple even belted out an emotional rendition of Shallow from A Star Is Born during the first three Croke Park gigs.

Garth’s music is literally out of this world.

In 1995, NASA astronaut Colonel Bill McArthur visited the Russian Mir Space Station and brought a copy of Garth’s 1994 compilation album The Hits with him for the journey – making Garth a literal star.

Garth has a street named after him.

Garth’s hometown of Yukon, Oklahoma boasts the iconic Garth Brooks Boulevard, which was previously known as Eleventh Street.

The town has also celebrated Garth Brooks Appreciation Day in his honour.

The 60-year-old is one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Garth is up there with legends like The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Queen, making more than 170 million sales worldwide since releasing his first record in 1989.

Garth “retired” from performing more than two decades ago.

The musician decided to quit touring for good in October 2000 to focus on spending time with his daughters: Taylor Mayne Pearl, August Anna, and Allie Colleen Brooks.

However, his retirement ended in 2009 when he announced an extended run at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Hotel resort.

Garth worked as a cowboy boot salesman before hitting the big time.

He was selling cowboy boots when he wrote his hit song Not Counting You.

He would try his hand at song-writing in between serving customers, according to Ken Mellons, who worked with Brooks at the time.

Garth’s success is not limited to music.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in advertising from Oklahoma State University back in 1985 before returning to complete an MBA in 2011.

Music runs in Garth’s family.

Garth’s mother is none other than the late country music singer, Colleen Carroll, who rose to fame in the 1950s with hits like No Tellin’ and Blue Bonnet Waltz.

Colleen died in 1999 at the age of 70 and Garth paid tribute to her years later with his song Mom.

Garth will do anything for his fans.

The Thunder Rolls singer once did a meet-and-greet at the 1996 Nashville Fan Fair which lasted for a total of 23 hours and 10 minutes without him taking a break.