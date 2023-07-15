Young Irish film-maker set to make a splash as breath-taking new freediving film launches on Netflix

Laura McGann has made a documentary about one of freediving’s greatest champions

When Irish filmmaker Laura McGann first heard about freediving, she was astonished at the sport where swimmers hold their breath and plunge deep into the ocean.

The risky activity sees divers compete to dive the deepest using only their own breathing and no oxygen supply.

Mesmerised, McGann went on to make a documentary about one of freediving’s greatest champions — and her close bond with the Irishman who helped her achieve her goals.

McGann trains her lens on Italy’s world-record breaker Alessia Zecchini and her remarkable connection with Dublin safety diver Stephen Keenan.

The Deepest Breath is released globally next weekend, and is set to make the Irish filmmaker the latest to make an impression on the world stage.

Laura McGann

Having read about the duo, McGann googled freediving and knew she had found her next dream project.

“I just thought, ‘oh my god, I can’t believe this exists’,” recalls the director. “It was like finding out that there were certain people in parts of the world who could fly — that’s kind of what it felt like.

“It was the connection as well, between Stephen and Alessia, how they met, at the pinnacle of this incredible world, a magical world really. They had this connection with the sea, which then transfers back in the connection between the two of them.”

As well as being fascinated at the prospect of bringing the film’s stunning underwater imagery to the screen, the Kildare filmmaker felt an affiliation with the subject matter.

“I moved to Dun Laoghaire and then out to Wicklow to live near the sea because we just really love being in the sea,” she says of family life. “It does an awful lot for our mental health and we love the space that being near the sea gives you.”

The Deepest Breath is now on Netflix

She still vividly remembers reading about Stephen and Alessia in a newspaper piece and being introduced to their world.

“I googled ‘what is freediving’ and I was met with just these incredible visuals of humans behaving more like seals and dolphins than like human beings. No tanks, just holding their breath under the water swimming with every kind of mammal or fish, in really stunning images shot by freedivers as well.

“Even the cinematography had this fluidity to it, that they weren’t laden down with tanks, they moved with the divers. It felt like it was almost shot by something that lives under the sea, a whole different type of film-making. I love Blue Planet — I’d happily binge on Blue Planet for the weekend — but this was something that I’d never seen before.

“The more I learned about it, the more you’re learning about what happens your body under the water, which is incredible.”

Prehistoric instincts kick in, as humans go deeper into the water holding their breath.

“There’s mammalian dive reflex as well,” she says, explaining the process of physiological changes that happen. “It shoves all the oxygen into your major organs to keep you alive. And that helps you to retain oxygen and hold your breath for longer.”

McGann’s film is set to grip viewers from the first five minutes, with a nerve-wracking opening scene showing Zecchini’s dramatic world-record attempt as her heartbeat slows and she struggles physically.

The Deepest Breath focuses on Alessia Zecchini’s dogged determination to make history in her sport.

But it also shows her unique connection to Stephen Keenan as he helps her achieve those goals.

The director spoke with many close friends of the Irishman for the documentary, including former freediver Kristof Coenen, who regularly dived with him.

“How I got involved in freediving, it’s simple — Steve,” says Coenen, who now works in the film industry. “He taught me everything. He introduced me to freediving because he needed a buddy to dive with in the mornings, before going into work, so that was me.”

He worked with McGann on the project from the early stages, telling her about the world of freediving and what the experience is like.

“The sea is so in my DNA now. Everything else just disappears. It’s like it doesn’t exist anymore,” he says of the actual experience.

“There’s this other world that you dive into. On the way down you feel your heart rate slowing down. You can feel it in your body.

“In the beginning it’s scary because it’s slowing down to 40, 30 beats a minute. So it’s quite low and it’s amplified because it’s so silent around you. Then you have your eyes closed. At 20-25 metres your freefall starts and you fall down at a metre or two metres a second. And then it’s time to climb up again.”

The freediving experience is beautifully captured in many scenes in the movie by the Irish filmmaker, who previously directed roller derby documentary Revolutions. After getting involved in youth theatre in her native Kildare, McGann first started making films in her teens.

“I was in Kildare Youth Theatre in the Riverbank in Newbridge and that really gave me an appreciation for story,” she says.

“Peter Hussey, who’s the artistic director, was really encouraging for us to put on our own shows, so you might write a couple of plays and put them on with my friends and invite my family and friends and it was great.

“Then I thought, ‘you know what? I’m going to try and make films because then more people can see them, we’re not just confined to that one viewing’.

“I made a couple of short scripted pieces. When I was about 20-21, I kind of realised I’m young enough and I maybe don’t have the stories in my head yet that are gonna really light the world on fire.

“There are much more interesting stories that are real-life stories. And perhaps I should turn my hand to that. So I started there but when I was a teenager, I got a lend of my uncle Derek’s camera, and we made a feature scripted piece over the summer with my friends.”

Following rave early buzz for The Deepest Breath, McGann has a number of other projects on the way.

“I’m at the really early stages of developing a couple of new projects that are just completely in their infancy.

“Hopefully there’ll be something on the horizon soon, but these things, they just take time to grow organically. I’m excited about what’s to come.”