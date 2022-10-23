Wicklow movie boom continues as Jessica Lange and Ed Harris join Gabriel Byrne on latest shoot

The trio were joined by Ben Foster for the latest adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's ‘Long day’s journey into night’

Wicklow is cementing its reputation as the movie-making capital of Ireland with another major new flick being filmed there this week, while a Disney blockbuster shot in the Garden county is set to go on worldwide release next month.

The Sunday World can reveal that A-listers Jessica Lange and Ed Harris have joined Gabriel Byrne to shoot new movie ‘Long day’s journey into night’.

The trio were joined by fellow Hollywood actor Ben Foster for a night-time shoot at Magheramore, beach in Co Wicklow earlier this week, and resumed filming for subsequent days in nearby Ardmore studios.

Tootsie legend Lange previously starred with Byrne on the Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Long Day's Journey Into Night’, which won her a Tony award.

The first official pictures from the upcoming Disney film Disenchanted have also just been released, just weeks after a trailer for the Irish filmed movie was teased.

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams spent a large part of based here when they shot the sequel to Enchanted.

Much of the filming took place in Filming in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, where numerous shops, houses and businesses were been transformed into magical buildings as part of a Disney wonderland set.

One of the pubs altered was the Enniskerry Inn, which also provided guest house facilities. It had a turret fitted to its roofing to give it a medieval style and blend in with the old-world feel of the movie.

Filming also took place in Dundalk, where the town’s railway station was the primary focus for location scenes.

Dempsey, who won his nickname Dr McDreamy’ from playing Derek Shepherd, in the medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy’, was pictured on set at the town’s train station.

Filming also took take part in Greystones, Co. Wicklow, where a stunning home was transformed to look like a pink castle will also feature in the flick. Indoor scenes were shot too in Dublin’s RDS.

The previous 2007 film Enchanted cost €70mand and new flick is believed the new production is a similar cost. The last movie took in €280mat the box office.

The original movie saw Adams play animated princess Giselle, who is transported to real world New York. There, she falls in love with cynical divorce lawyer, Robert Phillip (Dempsey).The new film is set 10 years after the first movie,

Disenchanted is scheduled to be released on November 18..

Earlier this year we reported how Ireland’s eastern counties were a hive of movie making activity with the likes of Antonia Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Colm Meaney, Adam Driver and Paul Resiner all working on various film projects.

Banderas teamed up with actresses Alice Eve and Shelley Hennig to star in Jon Keeves’ thriller The Last Girl.

Eve plays a private investigator forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer (Hennig) in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is implicated in the crimes.

Both Eve and Hennig were pictured on location near in Bray Co Wickow, with Banderas filming his scenes several days ago. Eve and Hennig shot some scenes too in Howth Castle in north Co Dublin.

Banderas also shot another film in Co Wicklow during the Summer, The Cleaning Crew, which is from the same production company as The Last Girl but of which little is known about its plot or case.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was also been spotted in Wicklow town shooting The Last Girl.

The county is well known to the Cork actor as he previously filmed The Tudors in Ardmore studios there.

Colm Meaney also spent time during the Summer filming in Co Wicklow. e was making The Problem With People, which also stars Paul Reiser, Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keough.

The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute.

Adam Driver was also recently spotted filming in Ardmore studios in Co Wicklow.

The American is believed to be here shooting 65, which is science fiction film with a budget of over E90 million.

Driver was in Ireland two years ago, when he shot The Last Duel alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, with large parts of it also shot in county Wicklow, as well as in Meath, Tipperary and Dublin.