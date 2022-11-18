What a shame Disenchanted lives up to its title – it just doesn’t dazzle like the first movie
The original Enchanted was a huge success so there was huge buzz here in 2021 when the sequel was filmed in Enniskerry
WHEN Disney announced they were filming the sequel to their much-loved film, Enchanted, in Ireland, it brought a movie-star buzz to Co Wicklow.
Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and Dr McDreamy himself Patrick Dempsey spent much of the summer of 2021 filming in the scenic haunt of Enniskerry for the sequel to the 2007 smash.
That movie felt like a truly fresh take on the Disney princess story. A blend of stunning animation and live-action storytelling, it had a great sense of fun with its fish-out-of-water comedy, buoyed by a wacky but believable romance. It also heralded the young Amy Adams as a star to watch out for, and so it emerged.
It’s a shame, then, that Disenchanted is a sequel that lives up to its title. A storytelling mess that is tonally all over the place, it lacks the charm and wit that made its predecessor so beloved. It’s new to Disney+.
The always endearing Amy Adams does her perky best at heralding the return of Giselle, a native of fairy-tale land Andalasia, who is thrust into New York by the actions of an evil queen.
She found love with Robert (Dempsey) to the delight of his daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey). But this sequel sets out to look at what happens after happy ever after.
Giselle’s life since is visited through an opening animated sequence where we learn that she and Robert have had a beautiful baby girl named Sophie. But parenthood and the rush of everyday life has left them both exhausted, while Morgan is now a surly teenager who is furious at the family’s change of life plans.
The couple, you see, have decided to leave the hectic pace of New York for the less frenetic setting of the town of Monroeville. While Monroeville will forever be known to Irish viewers as Enniskerry, it is presented as a small-town American hamlet.
With a pink house and a traditional turret, Giselle is intent on returning to a more fairytale life - but she has not reckoned on suburban etiquette and the power of local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph) who takes an instant dislike to her.
Keen on rediscovering her happy ever after mojo, Giselle makes a wish - one, it turns out, which has major repercussions for her and those around her.
Adams does her best, but the story developed her jars with much of what made the original film so special.
It sets out to be a different animal to its predecessor (no bad thing) but loses sight and fails to build on the sense of quirky whimsy, imagination and delight that made it magical in the first place.
Enniskerry looks lovely, and the set-pieces and songs work just fine. But Disenchanted doesn’t dazzle like the original film.
The Verdict: An on-form cast fail to save a flawed story.
2 stars
