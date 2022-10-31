Uproar as Megan Fox ‘receives communion’ in controversial couples costume with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are under fire for their Catholic-themed costumes.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have risked getting cancelled as the stars shared their controversial couples costume.
Megan posted an Instagram of the pair in Catholic-themed Halloween costumes that have drawn major criticism from shocked followers.
The actress wore a black leather lingerie set with fishnet tights and knee-high boots as fiancé Machine Gun Kelly donned priest robes.
In one photo, Megan is kneeling and ‘receiving communion’ from her musician partner as he holds up a glass of wine.
Another video posted to Instagram shows Machine Gun Kelly placing the ‘communion’ in Megan’s mouth as it appears his wrist is attached by chain to a collar she is wearing.
She captioned the post: “On Sunday we take communion.”
The comment section lit up as Megan’s 20 million followers and beyond reacted to their Halloween costumes.
"I’m not Catholic but this is so wrong in so many ways,” one said.
Others said the post was “disrespectful,” “cringe” and “disgusting.”
“I can’t support this,” one disappointed follower says. “Too far into disrespect.”
The pair got engaged in January after meeting in 2021. Their proposal was another controversial moment for Megan and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.
In an engagement announcement on Instagram, Megan said the couple “drank each other’s blood” after he popped the question.
On a tour date in Dublin recently, Colson and fiancée Megan popped into a popular vintage shop in the capital.
The couple were spotted checking out the clothes in Nine Crows’ Temple Bar store ahead of the rock musician’s 3Arena gig.
Speaking to the Sunday World, shop manager Alexandrea Morgan (24) said that she was “still in shock” after their visit, especially because she’s a “massive fan” of Megan Fox.
“When I woke up this morning, I was like, ‘Did that actually happen?’ You know when you just think something is a dream?"
Alexandrea said that she was surprised by how “down to earth” the celebrities were and was delighted that they bought some vintage pieces from Nine Crows.
“When I got there, there were still customers in the shop. They didn’t ask anyone to leave or anything.
“I was just in shock. The first thing I said to them was, ‘What are you doing here?’ and they both just laughed.
“They were so normal, but they did have like four of their crew with them, their security were all dressed in black.”
