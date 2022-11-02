Stars react to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover by logging out

The Tesla boss took over the social media platform on Friday for a price of $44 billion

Celebrities have shared their reaction to the new owner of Twitter with some vowing to leave the platform.

The Tesla boss took over the social media platform on Friday with a commitment to free speech and a price tag of $44 billion.

The use of a racial slur on Twitter increased almost 500% in the 12 hours that Elon Musk took over, the Washington Post reports, prompting celebrities like LeBron James to intervene.

"I don’t know Elon Musk and, to be honest, I could care less who owns Twitter,” the basketball legend said in response.

"But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF [sic].

"So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech.”

Musk, however, has said Twitter will continue to clamp down on rules, tweeting that: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

Musk said he did not buy Twitter “to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

Stephen King has reeled at the idea that users will be need to purchase a verified 'blue tick’ saying “if that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Frozen star Josh Gad said he was still between two minds, saying: “Hate speech intended to harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and security, confirmed the surge in ‘hateful conduct’ on the platform was being tackled.

The platform has not had any major rule changes since Musk took over and Roth tweeted that the “issues aren’t new” and are the same “bad actors.”

Despite plans, other celebs like Shonda Rhimes have announced they may be logging out of the platform for good.

The Greys Anatomy show runner said: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

‘Winter Song’ star Sara Bareilles joined Rhimes in her departure, saying “It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me.”

“In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules,” Thierry Breton, an EU commissioner tweeted on Friday in response to one of Elon Musk’s first tweets as the boss:

"The bird is freed.”

Pending rule changes in the EU will look at stopping the spread of misinformation and illegal material online and will be keeping a special eye n Twitter.

Musk has often alluded to ending the lifetime bans of personalities like former President Donald Trump.

On Fox News on Friday, the President said he wouldn’t return even if he was invited.

"I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me,” he said.