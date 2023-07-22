Sligo woman with 700 Barbie dolls says she can’t wait to see the film

Glenda Taylor is Ireland’s biggest Barbie collection holder

Glenda with the Barbie on the window

Glenda with her Barbie Collection at her home in Riverstown.

Ireland’s biggest Barbie collection holder is all excited for the new movie and has been celebrating the launch in her own way.

Glenda Taylor from Riverstown, Sligo has been collecting Barbie dolls from a very young age.

To celebrate the release of ‘Barbie’ Glenda has showcased some of her collection in the window of her workplace, Cooke Opticians on Stephens Street in Sligo.

She said, “I used to play with my dolls at a young age and I used to read Barbie magazines.

"I had my first show at Riverstown Vintage Day and after that I got more serious about the collection.”

Initially, it was the dolls that were gifted to her by people on different occasions, but later it became a passion for her and eventually she became the biggest collector of Barbie in Ireland.

She currently has more than 700 dolls in her house and the collection goes back to vintage dolls from the 1960s.

She said, “At some point I discovered credit cards and e-bay, and I started buying dolls online.

"I joined the Official Barbie Fan club in America in 2004 and then I started getting special access to some limited-edition dolls.

"That’s where I bought most of my dolls, as they are all collector dolls.”

Glenda is going to watch Barbie in the Omniplex in Sligo tonight with her girlfriends and she thinks it is going to be a great girly night out.

She said, “I have watched one or two movies and some videos as a kid, but I have never gone to cinema for a Barbie movie.

"I am looking forward to this as the cast looks brilliant. There is an Irish actor Nicola Coughlan in it and Margot Robbie and Ron Gosling, it’s a big cast.

"It would be interesting to see how they do as I never knew he could sing but he sings in the movie.”

“Oppenheimer is coming out tonight too but as we see there is very little publicity about it, everywhere it is Barbie and pink.

" I think the movie is going to be the right amount of comedy and humour.

" Margot once did an interview and said, “it’s a very good script, too bad nobody will be able to see it”, as they didn’t think they would be allowed to make it.

“Then somebody else said, “If you love Barbie, you are going to love the movie and if you hate Barbie, you are going to love the movie.” So, I think there is something for everyone in the movie.”

Glenda's Barbie dolls in Cooke Opticians window

“I think there are some serious undertones to it in that Barbie is all for women and women have choices.

" I think that’s why Margot Robbie chose to do it as she can be anything through it.”

Glenda has many vintage and newer dolls in her collection. She has the four ponytail Barbie’s from 1961, Francie from 1967 (the first Barbie with a darker skin tone), Talking Christie (the first African-American doll) released in 1968 and the Fashionistas.

Glenda has kept her dolls in a pristine shape, with most of them having their boxes intact.

"She is happy how the company is now trying to broaden their base and bringing inclusivity by launching dolls with different body shapes, hairs, disability and inspiring figures.