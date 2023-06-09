Singer Kelis’s irresistible milkshake brings Bill Murray to the yard

The 72-year-old Ghostbusters star has been attending a number of Kelis’s most recent shows ‘from the side of the stage in London’ according to reports

Singer Kelis’ irresistible milkshake has apparently brought Bill Murray to the yard after the R&B hitmaker and veteran actor formed an unlikely relationship.

Kelis, whose husband, Mike Mora, tragically died last year from stomach cancer aged just 37 and Murray, who is nearly 30 years her senior, have been “getting close for a while” after meeting in the United States.

The 72-year-old Ghostbusters star has been attending a number of Kelis’s most recent shows “from the side of the stage in London,” according to reports.

Murray is reportedly in the city to film a sequel to the Ghostbusters franchise, which will see him reprise his role as Peter Venkman alongside many of the original cast members.

The Sun was the first to report on his supposed relationship with Kelis, who is performing a string of European dates, including at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse on 4 July.

The US Sun has claimed that a friend of the couple said they “met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they're both here.”

“They've clearly hit it off,” the insider added. “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he's been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla” which is playing in South London.

Murray and Kelis are said to have connected over their “shared relatively recent bereavements” after Murray’s ex-wife Jennifer Butler, who he split from in 2008 after more than a decade together, died in 2021.

The father-of-six and Butler shared four sons: Caleb (30), Jackson, 27 (27), Cooper (286) and 22-year-old Lincoln.

DailyMail.com has said it reached out to Kelis and Murray's representatives for comment.

Kelis had her first child, Knight, with then-husband, Nas, in July 2009, and her youngest two, Shepherd (8) and Galilee (2) with Mora.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,' the insider is quoted by Dailymail.com.

Murray is a frequent visitor to Ireland and attended the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin last year.

He also took part in JP McManus’ Pro-Am golf tournament in Adare Manor where Nathan Carter revealed that the legend was among the crowd “rocking out” at his gig.

The country music superstar posted a picture of himself with the Hollywood actor after the concert in front of his tour lorry.

Nathan captioned it; “What a pleasure to have the legendary Bill Murray rocking out to our set in [Adare Manor]!”

Murray had been busy out and about during his visit for the return of the JP McManus Pro-Am, which has attracted many high profile stars.