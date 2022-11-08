Ryan Reynolds says he was ‘in actual hell’ on Korean Masked Singer
The Hollywood star discussed his “horrible” experience of singing dressed as a unicorn.
Ryan Reynolds has confessed his appearance on the South Korean version of The Masked Singer was “traumatic” and he felt like he was “in actual hell.”
The Hollywood star discussed his “horrible” experience of singing as a unicorn with the US morning show Today.
Reynolds admitted singing a song from the musical Annie while on stage and dressed as a unicorn was “horrible.”
He revealed it was his idea to go on the South Korean show King of Mask Singer but immediately had regrets.
"I've been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, 'What's the weirdest show we can go on?’
"This was before The Masked Singer was in the US. So they said, ‘They have this show called [King of] Mask Singer, which is huge in South Korea,'” he explained. “I said, ‘Lord, we’re doing this show. We have to do that show.
Read more
“At the time, no Westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”
The Marvel actor confessed not all was as it seemed, as he was horrified by the experience.
“What’s crazy is, I was in actual hell,” he said.
“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t even know this song, I don’t know how to do this. It was traumatic.”
When Reynolds removed his unicorn mask after his performance, he apologised to a fanatic audience about his singing.
He later joked that not even his wife, Blake Lively, knew he would be a contestant on the show.
The actor was promoting his new film with Will Ferrell, a modern musical retelling of A Christmas Carol.
Spirited is set for release ahead of the festive season.
An intense 7 weeks of rehearsal were required before the stars started filming, co-star Will Ferrell told Today.
"Basically we were thrown into theatre camp. Dancing, singing, voice work — the whole thing. It really started with us all staring at each other going, 'Are we ever going to be able to get to the end of this?' And low and behold, we somehow did."
Today's Headlines
Woman quizzed | Man stabbed to death in Ballyfermot named locally as David Ennis (30s)
Guilty pleas | Two men jailed for roles in violent robbery of sex worker at Dublin hotel
'Heaven' | Vogue Williams shares snaps from holiday to five-star Caribbean resort owned by in-laws
'fond memories' | Grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne passes away during trial
I-Dee Please | Fans say Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin ‘look like teenagers’ in new photo
'extreme violence' | Eugene Hanratty Snr jailed for three years for unprovoked assault on neighbour 10 years ago
Latest | Man accused of helping Regency shooting gang ‘unlawfully’ detained by gardai, defence says
Slammed | Clare Daly says Irish MEPs have 'some neck' complaining about Belarus helping Russia
hot pursuit | French Police seek catalytic converter thief who is ‘likely Irish’ after dramatic car chase
abuse | Dublin man who choked and punched partner in the face during argument is jailed