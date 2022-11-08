Ryan Reynolds says he was ‘in actual hell’ on Korean Masked Singer

The Hollywood star discussed his “horrible” experience of singing dressed as a unicorn.

Ryan Reynolds has confessed his appearance on the South Korean version of The Masked Singer was “traumatic” and he felt like he was “in actual hell.”

The Hollywood star discussed his “horrible” experience of singing as a unicorn with the US morning show Today.

Reynolds admitted singing a song from the musical Annie while on stage and dressed as a unicorn was “horrible.”

He revealed it was his idea to go on the South Korean show King of Mask Singer but immediately had regrets.

"I've been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, 'What's the weirdest show we can go on?’

"This was before The Masked Singer was in the US. So they said, ‘They have this show called [King of] Mask Singer, which is huge in South Korea,'” he explained. “I said, ‘Lord, we’re doing this show. We have to do that show.

“At the time, no Westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

The Marvel actor confessed not all was as it seemed, as he was horrified by the experience.

“What’s crazy is, I was in actual hell,” he said.

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t even know this song, I don’t know how to do this. It was traumatic.”

When Reynolds removed his unicorn mask after his performance, he apologised to a fanatic audience about his singing.

He later joked that not even his wife, Blake Lively, knew he would be a contestant on the show.

The actor was promoting his new film with Will Ferrell, a modern musical retelling of A Christmas Carol.

Spirited is set for release ahead of the festive season.

An intense 7 weeks of rehearsal were required before the stars started filming, co-star Will Ferrell told Today.

"Basically we were thrown into theatre camp. Dancing, singing, voice work — the whole thing. It really started with us all staring at each other going, 'Are we ever going to be able to get to the end of this?' And low and behold, we somehow did."