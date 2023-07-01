Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a swashbuckling success

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a Four Star treat

When swashbuckling historical archaeologist Indiana Jones first burst onto the big screen back in 1981 with Raiders Of The Lost Ark, cinema-goers loved Harrison Ford’s crusading and fun-filled character.

In Dial of Destiny, another layer is added to the Indiana saga, this time involving time travel.

Dial of Destiny is said to be the final instalment in the quintet of the series and this movie begins in 1944, when Indiana is facing Nazis.

Indiana, complete with his trademark fedora hat, ends up being captured by Nazis while attempting to retrieve a stolen artefact alleged to be the lance that pierced Jesus Christ during the Crucifixion.

Thanks to the wonders of CGI Harrison Ford (who’s now aged 80) looks exactly like he did four decades ago.

During the turmoil, they encounter astrophysicist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelson) who attempts to convince them that he has found a far more valuable and powerful artefact, the titular Dial of Destiny, which was invented by the Italian mathematician Archimedes and is capable of locating fissures in time.

Meanwhile, Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), a fellow archaeologist who teaches at Oxford, is captured by the Nazis and accused of being a spy, helps Jones, who escapes in the chaos.

Fast forward to 1969 and a now-aged Jones wakes up in his New York apartment, roused by noisy neighbours who inform him they’re celebrating men landing on the moon for the first time.

We learn that he and his wife Marion are now separated, and that their beloved son has died in the Vietnam war.

After being thrown a surprise retirement by his colleagues, he goes to a local bar, where he meets a student. It turns out she is Helena ‘Wombat’ Shaw, Basil’s daughter and Jones’s goddaughter who he has not seen in 18 years and is herself a feisty archaeology student and treasure hunter.

Wombat is played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known to TV viewers here for her role in Fleabag.

While on the run after being accused of his associates murders, Jones is helped by his Egyptian friend Sallah (John Rhys Davies — whom we first met in Raiders of the Lost Ark) to fly to Tangier in Morocco, where he tracks down Helena/Wombat who is trying to sell off the first part of the Dial to the highest bidder.

Indiana Jones in the Dial of Destiny

After escaping on a rickshaw, the trio journey to Greece, where they meet Renaldo (Antonia Banderas), who is an old friend of Jones and a deep sea diver.

Helena and Jones use Renaldo’s boat to travel to a spot in the Aegean Sea in a bid to solve the puzzle.

Voller and co are again hot on their heels and after another skirmish they follow Helena and Jones to Sicily, in search of the final part of the Dial.

Do they succeed? Only time will tell in a swashbuckling adventure through time.

THE VERDICT: A two-and-half-hour adventure with a dollop of nostalgia, wit and sentimentality all thrown in for good measure.