Paul Mescal returns to Ireland for beloved granny Mairead’s funeral in West Clare

Paul with his mother Dearbhla who paid tribute to 'Granny Clare'

Paul Mescal is back in Ireland where he has been mourning his beloved grandmother Mairead Mescal following her funeral in West Clare.

The Normal People star who is currently filming the sequel to Gladiator in Malta, flew back to attend the service and spend time with his family.

Known as “granny Clare” to her grandchildren, Mairead passed away in University Hospital Limerick last week at the age of 86, following a long battle with illness.

Oscar-nominated actor Paul read a bidding prayer the funeral before he joined the rest of the congregation at Tubridy's pub and a restaurant in Doonbeg following the funeral mass.

During the service Mairead was referred to as a big supporter of Paul's work who was proud of both his BAFTA win and Academy Award nomination.

Taking to Instagram, Paul's mum Dearbhla paid an emotional tribute to her mother-in-law, who she said, “had a strength that her generation is known for”.

“You hear jokes about mother in laws & the difficulties this relationship holds,” she wrote.

“I can say from the bottom of my heart that my relationship with Mairead was precious & calm. To our children, their cousins & all us adults she became ‘Granny Clare’ & was pure joy.

“She had a chuckle that lit a room, wisdom to share & a gentle hug that enveloped you. She was quick witted & very aware of the world around her & had a strength that her generation is known for.

“I truly hope I become like her & if my future brings me the joy of ‘mother in lawing’ or whatever the new name for this role becomes.

“I want to take the gifts Mairead shared, the light she was & the giggle that made you feel the sun, to become a woman that will hold my children’s partners gently in my heart forever & always,” she wrote.

Fr Casey of the Cree parish told mourners during the mass, that Mairead would always light candles for her grandchildren at daily mass.

Production of Paul's next big-budget film, the long-awaited Ridley Scott sequel, Gladiator 2 has paused due to the ongoing Hollywood actors' strike.

A big action film sequence said to have been set at the Roman Colosseum came to a halt due to the strike.