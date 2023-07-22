Oppenheimer review: ‘Like the Father of the Atom bomb the film is brilliant but flawed’

The Verdict: Four stars for an engrossing film elevated by Murphy’s central performance.

L to R: Matt Damon is Leslie Groves and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

CORK actor Cillian Murphy delivers the performance of his career in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s huge-scale retelling of the man who became known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb.

Murphy, a frequent star of Nolan’s films, is given his first lead role by the director and does not disappoint as the gifted but troubled scientist who is tasked with a creation that will change the course of history.

The Irish actor could well garner his first Oscar nomination for a nuanced performance that ranks among his very best.

Ultimately though, Oppenheimer is a reflection of its subject matter — brilliant, but flawed.

Nolan’s tendency to underwrite female characters is evident despite the efforts of Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, while some of the sex scenes jar deeply with the bigger story being told (you’ll know them when you see them).

The English writer-director’s tendency to be non-linear in his storytelling can sometimes be really effective (Dunkirk) or frustrating (Tenet).

Here, it’s very much the former, with Nolan’s style enhancing the story.

Unfolding in the build-up to the development of the bomb that changed the world and its aftermath years later, the filmmaker does a fine job of weaving in and out of timelines.

The film focuses on the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, a gifted and driven theoretical physicist, who Murphy bears an uncanny resemblance to.

He’s a man approached by US military top dog Leslie Groves (Damon) with taking on a project that could transform both WWII and the world beyond.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

The top-secret Manhattan Project sees Oppenheimer, a group of scientists, military and their families, move to a remote part of the US as they race against their potential enemies to develop the first atomic bomb, while World War II rages.

It also focuses on the aftermath of war, as in 1954 Oppenheimer is accused by Lewis Strauss (Downey Jr) and others of having communist ties.

Hero or villain? The joy in both Nolan’s movie and Murphy’s performance is that it aims for neither, instead presenting us with a brilliant but flawed man who refuses to be boxed in.

Still, there are issues.

By returning repeatedly to the 1954 hearings in the final half hour, Oppenheimer struggles to justify its three-hour running time.

The intimacy scenes, while relevant to Oppenheimer’s complexities, jar with the political and history story onscreen. One scene in particular feels misjudged and bonkers.

These are shortcomings in a movie that is suspenseful, intense and serious, with a brilliant performance from an Irishman at its core.