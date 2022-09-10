Official trailer for ‘Disenchanted’ is finally released by Disney
Disney has released the full trailer for the much-anticipated upcoming movie Disenchanted.
“Nothing stays enchanted forever,” is what Disney stated with the release of the sequel to the 2007 film, Enchanted.
Disenchanted follows the story of Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) 15 years after the events of Enchanted, as they move from New York to Monroeville to start a new life as a family.
The suburb is overseen by Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who has mischievous intentions for the family.
When Giselle wishes their lives were the perfect fairytale, a spell backfires, causing all sorts of trouble, making Giselle rush to save her family and homeland, the Kingdom of Andalasia, before the clock strikes midnight.
Disenchanted starts streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus
