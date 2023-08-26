No more Milkshakes for Bill Murray as singer Kelis calls time on unlikely summer romance

Harlem-born Kelis previously dodged questions about the rumoured relationship with the Groundhog Day actor back in June

Bill Murray’s unlikely summer romance with Milkshake singer Kelis has come to an end after she called time on the relationship.

The 72-year-old Ghostbusters star and Kelis (44) had started dating two months ago but, “things just ran their course”, according to sources close to the pair.

Describing the break-up as amicable, it has been claimed that Kelis and Bill are still very fond of each other.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways,” it was said.

Harlem-born Kelis previously dodged questions about the rumoured relationship with the Groundhog Day actor back in June when asked by fan on Instagram: “Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?'”

The singer replied, “Lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all.”

It has been reported that they both hope to remain friends but are getting on with their lives.

The romance was apparently sparked after a “chance meeting” when the singing superstar was staying in the same hotel in London as the A-list actor.

She was performing at the Hoopla Festival in June of this year while the veteran actor was in town filming the Ghostbuster’s sequel.

Kelis, who had been mourning the tragic death of her second husband, Mike Mora, who passed away from stomach cancer in March 2022 met Murray, who had just lost his ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, who he split from in 2008, one year before.

Bill married Butler in 1997, a year after his divorce from first wife Margaret Kelly, and welcomed four children with her; she later filed for divorce, and died in 2021.

Although Bill and Jennifer hadn't been together for years, the two reportedly kept in touch until her death.

The loss of their closest loved ones prompted speculation that the pair grew closer in their grief.

“Whatever brought them together, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” it was said at the time.

The Sun was the first to report on his supposed relationship with Kelis, who had been performing a string of European dates, including at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse in July.

Sources told the outlet that the two have been "getting close for a while" and had "clearly hit it off" after meeting previously in the US.

But now, it appears that they have both gone on their seperate ways.