Nine of the best movies to stream right now on Disney+, Netflix and Apple TV

As the streaming giants and on-demand platforms compete for our attention, Esther McCarthy rounds up the best movies to binge

1: ELVIS BAZ Luhrmann’s flamboyant tale of The King focuses on his complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Austin Butler shines in a charismatic performance as the music legend, as he aims to steer his career in a new direction. Available on rental platforms including Apple TV+.

.

2: THIRTEEN LIVES Our own Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and a superb Thai cast star in this story. The movie dramatizes the real-life 2018 rescue mission of a soccer team in northern Thailand, trapped in the Tham Luang cave.

Director Ron Howard does a fine job of building the drama and the tension during the daring mission.

Available on Prime Video, it makes for a riveting watch — even if you know the outcome.

.

3: An Cailín Ciúin

Set in 1980s Ireland, Cáit (Catherine Clinch) is a quiet girl who is struggling with her life in a dysfunctional family home.

Her summer is completely transformed when she is sent to a relative’s farm to live with a childless couple.

Note perfect and deeply moving, the film is Ireland’s entry for next spring’s Oscar for Best International Feature. To rent on demand on several platforms including IFI@home

.

4: BELFAST KENNETH Branagh’s love letter to the city is loosely based on his own experiences.

Told through the eyes of young protagonist Buddy, it’s a drama about a young family in their community as The Troubles and social unrest loom. On rental platforms including Sky Store.

5: LIGHTYEAR THE real-life astronaut who inspired Andy’s toy in Toy Story gets his own movie on Disney+.

Marooned on a distant planet, Buzz and his team aim to pilot his ship to hyper speed in the hope of making an escape. Watch out for new character Sox, Buzz’s trusty robot cat.

. — © David Bukach

6: PREY Amber Midthunder is a star in the making in what is a gripping addition to the Predator series, available on Disney+.

Set in the 1700s, she plays a young Comanche warrior who sets out to protect her people when a terrifying danger threatens their camp.

The movie, from the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane, is strongly paced and action-packed.

7: I CAME BY NETFLIX’S new drama thriller boasts a strong cast that includes Hugh Bonneville and 1917 star George MacKay, as well as Kelly Macdonald.

Set in London, it tells the story of a graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy and elite, only to make a terrifying discovery.

Released worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday.

.

8: THE BATMAN ROBERT Pattinson brings a new edge to our favourite comic-book character in director Matt Reeves’ grungy and stylish new take.

The story revolves around Batman’s encounter with a terrifying criminal and the higher echelons of the city’s mobsters. Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell are strong in supporting roles as Selina Kyle and the Penguin respectively.

On rental platforms including Apple TV+.

.

9: DOWNTON: A NEW ERA EVERYBODY’S favourite posh people and their witty downstairs waiting staff return to the screen.

This time, the Crawley family are welcoming a movie crew who are filming at their home, while the Dowager Countess reveals a surprise connection to France.

There’s even a wedding as Tom finds love again. Rent on Sky Store.