Netflix announces new Pamela Anderson documentary to air in 2023
No subject is off the table in this documentary about the famous model and actress
She was one of the world’s biggest stars back in the 1990s but drama and controversy followed the former Playboy bunny everywhere she went.
From her incredible rise to fame to her turbulent love life as well as THAT sex tape...Pamela Anderson was a household name and one of the original tabloid favourites.
The recent Disney+ series on her marriage to Tommy Lee was criticised by some but did attempt to tell the story of that horrific time in her life through her eyes.
But others believe it didn’t go far enough. So now, she is taking to the small screen once again and this time it is a warts and all set of interviews detailing exactly what happened and how it affected her, in her own words, and with the help of personal video and diary entries.
‘Pamela: A Love Story’ will be one of the most talked-about documentaries early next year so expect more teaser clips in the new year.
Netflix describes it as "Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”
