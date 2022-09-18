Movie review: Life’s a beach in Ticket to Paradise

Bickering exes Georgia and David Cotton only agree on one thing – their love for daughter Lily.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise

The Story: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The Verdict: A formulaic but sweet rom com with a stunning backdrop.

Bickering exes Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David Cotton (George Clooney) only agree on one thing – their love for daughter Lily.

While Georgia has found love with dashing but simpering French airline pilot Paul, David remains single.

After graduating from college, Lily heads off to Bali with wild child roommate Wren where she falls for sweet local seaweed farmer Gede (Maxime Bouttier) who sweeps her off her feet.

Gede (Maxime Bouttier) and Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) in Ticket to Paradise — © Press Association Images

Lily confesses she’s only becoming a lawyer due to pressure from her parents and decides to stay in Bali to wed Gede.

While some suspension of disbelief is required upon viewing the seaweed farmer’s plush beachside home and the cast’s perfect hair and makeup in a humid climate, it’s still enjoyable and relatable.

And it evokes the age-old dilemma, should parents intervene in an adult child’s life?

The supporting cast includes Billie McLourd as scene stealing Wren, Kaitlyn Dever as Lily and Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo as Paul, none of whom are outshined by the A-list leads.

There’s no raunchy scenes or foul language making it suitable for all the family and the physical comedy scenes are particular highlights including David’s brush with a dolphin, a proposal gone wrong, and Paul’s close call with a snake.

Ticket to Paradise cert is 12A. Our rating: ***