Madeline Mulqueen and fiancé Jack Reynor enjoy pints of Guinness in rare photo together

Jack Reynor and Chloe Grace Moretz attend the special screening of The Peripheral in London

Model Madeline Mulqueen has shared a rare photo of herself with fiancé, actor Jack Reynor together, as they enjoy a couple of pints of Guinness.

In the happy Instagram snap, the couple smile as they raise a glass, alongside the caption: “Reunited, with the gifts of Guinness and sound baths…Dream!”

Earlier, Jack a posted a picture on his own Instagram page taken from an airplane with the caption “Himalayas they aibnt…but it’s good to be home..alongside an Irish flag emoji.”

The couple are rarely seen in pictures together but they are obviously enjoying some quality time together back in Ireland.

Jack was become one of Ireland's best loved and most recognisable actors in recent years after he was catapulted into global fame when he was just 21 years old.

He has since starred in numerous movies and TV shows, including best movies and TV shows from the last few years such as Sing Street, Midsommar and What Richard Did, and last month attended the special screening of the Amazon Original series "The Peripheral" at Odeon Luxe West End in London.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Colorado in the US to an American father and Irish mother and moved to Valleymount in Co. Wicklow when he was two years old.

He now splits his time between Wicklow and Hollywood and currently engaged to model and photographer Madeline after popping the question following a whirlwind romance in 2013.

The couple are very careful to keep their private life out of the public eye although the actor has occasionally given fans rare glimpses into their relationship.

Back in 2017, he told how Madeline gave him "the best support in the world".

Jack told Dermot and Dave on Today FM how he met her just before he started filming the Transformers movie.

"I met her, and I thought ‘Oh no, this girl is unbelievable and I’m going to have to go away now for months and months, this is never going to work’.

"I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to ask her if she’ll come out and if she does it, great, if she doesn’t then fine, just have to let it go’.

"And she did. So, five weeks after I met her she came out, we had that whole insane experience which was tough on her.

"She stuck with me there for the five months. She really had my back.”

Reynor previously opened up about why he chooses to keep his relationship with Mulqueen private, saying: "Some people are mad into it - they really want to have their relationships out there, to talk about their personal life.

“That's very dangerous. It's not the healthiest psychological step. You are leaving yourself open and vulnerable, in some of the most important things in your life.

"We keep ourselves to ourselves. We're unassuming individuals. Anyway, people don't recognise me generally. I don't have people coming up to me.

“In the media, I do notice people writing things, trying to build an image of who I am. It's not for anybody to know who I am."

Madeline, who rose to fame in the ‘Horse Outside’ video for Rubber Bandits, attended the premiere of The Peripheral and took to her Instagram stories to share some photos from the night.

The 32-year-old first posted a sweet snap of the couple having a laugh on the blue carpet, which she captioned: “Baby’s big night.”

She then shared a clip of Reynor and his co-star Gary Carr as they posed in front of a replica forest and trailer branded with the Prime Video logo before taking a sneaky snap of her beau smiling for the paparazzi with Moretz.