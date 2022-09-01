Lindsay Lohan to shoot new Netflix film Irish Wish in Ireland

The Netflix romantic comedy will see the Mean Girls star play Maddie, a bridesmaid who jets off to Ireland to attend a wedding between her best friend and the love of her life.

Lindsay Lohan will travel to Ireland to shoot her latest film, Irish Wish.

But just days before the pair tie the knot, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

While her dream seems to have come true, Maddie soon realises that her actual soulmate is someone else entirely.

Director Janeen Damian will co-write the flick alongside Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian, who will act as producer with MPCA’s Brad Krevoy.

Hansen will serve as one of the film’s executive producers, with Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, and Vince Balzano making up the rest of the team.

Irish Wish is part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

The first film in the deal, Falling For Christmas, also directed by Janeen Damian, will hit the streaming service on November 10.

The holiday meet-cute features Lohan as a newly engaged heiress who takes a tumble while skiing and wakes up with a case of amnesia.

Behind both Falling For Christmas and Irish Wish is production company MPCA, which has produced a number of other Netflix films including A Christmas Prince films, The Princess Switch films, and Operation Christmas Drop.