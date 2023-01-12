Kellogg’s promise Colin Farrell a bowl of Crunchy Nut ‘any time’ after Barry Keoghan ate his

‘Don't eat his crunchy nut cornflakes and leave him with no breakfast in the morning. You should never send a man to work on an empty belly’

Colin Farrell, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin," left, and Martin McDonagh — © Invision

The good people behind Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut have promised Colin Farrell he will never go without his favourite cereal again, after the actor complained about co-star Barry Keoghan eating his breakfast.

The Dublin star had the audience in stitches at the Golden Globes where he was awarded the Best Actor in a Motion Picture gong in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Barry ate Colin's breakfast

In his speech for the award given for his role in the Banshees of Inisherin, Colin, staring down Barry who was in the audience, said: “Barry, when you are sharing a house with an actor you are working with, a word of advice Barry.

“Don't eat his crunchy nut cornflakes and leave him with no breakfast in the morning. You should never send a man to work on an empty belly.”

Barry obviously didn’t take the good, humoured jab seriously and was seen cracking up in his seat but Kellogg's have no responded, vowing that this will never happen again.

"With this in mind, we are sending Colin a Crunchy Nut Emergency Hotline number so he can call us anytime he wakes up to find Barry has eaten his favourite cereal,” Sarah O’Brien, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Marketing Manager declared.

It was a big night for Irish film which won a total of three awards.

Although Keoghan missed out on the Best Supporting Actor title, Martin McDonagh seized the prize for Best Screenplay and the film also won Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.