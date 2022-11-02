James Corden isn’t the first celebrity to throw a tantrum and be caught in the act

Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey didn't get on at all while judging American Idol

Anger issues, strops, profanities, delays, divas, campaigns of terror and cat fights…the world of celebrity is not all glitz and glam.

Talk show host James Corden came under fire again last week when it was revealed that he had been rude and patronising to servers in a top New York restaurant.

Restaurateur Keith McNally took to Instagram to call out The Late Late Show host for being rude to his staff at trendy Manhattan eatery Balthazar.

McNally banned Corden, calling him “a tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

The Gavin & Stacey star has built up a reputation for being a diva since moving to the USA so last week’s news was far from a shock to most.

He isn’t the only celebrity known for treating people with complete disregard.

Actors, presenters, sports stars, singers and influencers are all capable of their diva moments, but some are more notorious offenders than others.

Here are some of the worst…

Elton John What else would you expect from the guy whose documentary was named Tantrums and Tiaras? He’s had so many public tantrums, it’s hard to choose one, but it was in March 2018 that he lashed out at his own fans.

The Rocketman singer turned on his Las Vegas audience when he invited them on stage to dance while he played piano then yelled at them for getting too close. “F**k off! You f**ked it up!” he shouted before storming off stage in a huff.

Shannen Doherty Okay, so she is not exactly A-List anymore but no diva list is complete without the former superstar being on it. She has been kicked off sets and fired on more than one occasion for being ‘difficult’.

One of the main issues reported with Doherty on set was scuffles with her co-stars, including Alyssa Milano on Charmed and Tori Spelling on Beverly Hills 90210.

Ronaldo There is no denying that Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time, but when the Portuguese star refused to come on last week against Spurs after his manager asked him to kit out, instead he walked off the pitch. There is a certain amount of leeway you can allow celebs when they are at the top of their game. But refusing to play is not cool.

Ellen Degeneres The former talk show host was finally outed for her bully behaviour in March 2020 when former staffers went public about her treatment of them and off set antics. Rumours have swirled around media circles for decades about the 64 year old’s conduct but her fans and former staffers came out in their drives as the social media campaign grew legs.

Val Kilmer Remarkably, Val Kilmer’s reputation (he demands creative control on every movie he works on) started when he was just 12 years old and was cast on a hamburger TV ad. Despite his young age he walked off set even though the great Joel Schumacher was directing.

Rosie O’ Donnell She’s the talk show host everyone loves to hate; back in 2007, Rosie O’Donnell refused to back down and furthermore, challenged co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck in the cat fight to end all cat fights. The almost 6-minute rage went out on live television and didn't end there. Apparently, behind the scenes, O’Donnell and Hasselbeck refused to work out their issues.

Russell Crowe More known now for his infinite bouts of rage than his acting, Crowe is not afraid to put his hands on anyone or lace them with threats that have about a 90 percent chance of actually happening. Back in 2000, while Crowe was filming the movie Gladiator, he thought it would be a good idea to call producer Branko Lustig at 3am and threaten to kill him with his bare hands.

Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey didn't get on at all while judging American Idol

Nicki Minaj When rapper Nicki Minaj joined the set of American Idol, she was reportedly excited to work along greats such as Mariah Carey and Randy Jackson; however, that soon turned sour when she realized what a diva Ms. Carey was. In 2012, TMZ posted a video of Minaj and Carey engaged in an all-out war, with Nicki threatening to knock diva Mariah out. Nicki has been known to lose her temper quite a bit, but stated in an interview with Jay leno that she was on the road to recovery.

Kiefer Sutherland On the set of 24, Kiefer Sutherland was said to be a terror to work with. Cooperated by several actors including Freddie Prinze Jr., who stated that he was the most unprofessional person to work with and he wanted to quit acting after having encountered Sutherland.

Another 24 co-star Shohreh Aghdashloo believes that Sutherland had her character killed off and left her without a job after just 12 instalments.

Christian Bale It’s not lost on many that Bale’s most infamous role is as American Psycho. Known for being a method actor, maybe he thought he was still in character when he went ballistic at a crew member for walking into a shot by accident.

The video (mostly audio) of Bale yelling and calling the crew member a “pr**k” and questioning his knowledge of being on a film set. Laden with swearing and degradation at one point he actually lunges at the poor guy. This is not the first time Bale has flipped his lid, but fortunately for him, it’s the only time he was actually recorded.