Jack Black and Chris Pratt to face off in new Super Mario Brothers movie
Jack Black and Chris Pratt face off as characters in the new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros film.
Fans were given the first glimpse of the new animated film about the famous mustachioed, Italian plumbers on Thursday.
The teaser trailer, released during the Nintendo Direct video presentation, shows Black’s villainous Bowser attacking the Ice Kingdom.
The fiery turtle-like creature and his army of Koopa Troopas are met with snowball resistance from an army of cuddly penguin soldiers, before he seizes control of a Mario star power-up, a feature of the games franchise.
Elsewhere, Mario, voiced by Pratt, finds himself in a strange mushroom kingdom.
The film boasts a star-studded cast which includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.
The Super Mario Bros film was announced in September 2021 with an original December 2022 release date, but has since been delayed to April 2023.
