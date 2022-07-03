Irishman producer denies claims he offered actresses movie roles in exchange for sex

One woman said that when she was 23, Randall Emmett made clear ‘that to receive acting work from [him], she would have to perform sexual favors’

A top producer on the hit movie The Irishman is facing allegations that he offered actresses movie roles in exchange for sex.

The Los Angeles Times has claimed that Randall Emmett is implicated of sexual misconduct in addition to unethical business practices marked by debt and expanded litigation.

Lawyer Gloria Allred is representing one woman who said that when she was 23, Emmett made clear “that to receive acting work from [him], she would have to perform sexual favors”.

The woman, who did not reveal her name out of fear of repercussions, said that she once asked Emmett in a text message if she had received a role she tried out for, and he wrote back, “Yes. one day of work and u need to f*** me hun.”

The LA Times claims it published the piece based on hundreds of court filings, internal company records and interviews with dozens of former associates who corroborated that the 51-year-old faces a mountain of debt, lawsuits and abuse allegations.

However, the movie producer has denied all allegations in the article, telling Page Six via his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, “This stems from one allegation dating back from 2012 that Randall denies.”

The movie producer also blames his ex-fiancée, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, and her alleged “smear campaign.”

“These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” Hofmeister has been quoted as saying.

“Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television.”

Kent’s rep declined to comment. However, Page Six claims that a source said: “This piece was clearly [done with] many, many sources over many, many months of reporting by the LA Times. Lala was a small part of this whole story. The article is really focused on Randall’s shady business practices for the last 10 years-plus.”

Another woman claims the “Irishman” producer direct-messaged on Instagram and sent her “unsolicited” messages in early 2022.

The 30-year-old, who is based in Las Vegas, claimed in a declaration filed in Emmett’s custody proceeding that he asked her to “f—k on the dl,” meaning “down low,” and to “do heroin and meth,” according to the report.

“I was shocked, concerned and afraid because Randall is a stranger to me,” the woman wrote in the court document obtained by the publication. “His persistence despite my never responding to a single message from him is frightening.”

Hofmeister told the LA Times her client has been sober for almost a year and provided negative drug tests.

The crisis-management publicist told Page Six: “This allegation conveniently arose in his custody proceeding with Lala, who could provide no forensic proof that these texts were not spoofed using one of many apps.

“Needless to say the judge gave this no credence. In addition, Randall provided the Times with unimpeachable proof that he had tested negative for drugs during this period and continues to be drug-free.”

A third woman, who also chose to remain anonymous, shared with the LA Times her own experience with Emmett.

She said that in 2014, the ‘Lone Survivor’ producer approached her in his Rolls-Royce as she was leaving a bar and allegedly said to her, “I’m not a creep, I promise. I’m a movie producer, you can Google me — please Google me.”

Emmett denied the incident occurred.