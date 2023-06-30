Irish gangland film makes screen comeback with special one week cinema run

Damien Dempsey, Jenny Dixon and Cathal Pendred starred alongside Walsh in the gritty drama

Irish gangland film S.P.L.I.T will begin a one week cinema release with director Robbie Walsh this evening reuniting cast and crew in Swords in north Co Dublin.

Damien Dempsey, Jenny Dixon and Cathal Pendred starred alongside Walsh in the gritty drama, with Key West playing its title track.

“The story is about two Dublin inner-city, no-nonsense hitmen on camera discussing modern social issues whilst killing people for money,” explains Walsh. “When I came up with the idea I began to write it and the idea just kept growing.”

In the vein of Belgian movie 'Man Bites Dog', S.P.L.I.T.'s mockumentary style sees a film crew follow two Hitmen throughout two days of their lives, as they go through a list of targets and day to day routine, that involves dealing with each other's flaws as they endeavour to discuss modern social issues in both a hilarious and controversial fashion.

Both men are brothers, who know nothing else but the job. One has anxiety and alcohol issues, who just wants to get out of the business. While the other is a sociopath who truly loves his job, his aim is to be more inventive and creative with each hit.

As we follow these two hitmen, we learn how they do their 'job', we get to know their idiosyncrasies, hypocrisies, and self-delusions. And we meet the different personalities and targets involved in gangland Ireland.

While making it Walsh reached out to favours from people he knew in the film industry to take part in the flick.

“In the end I got Damien Dempsey and David Alexander, who runs SBG in Tallaght,” he recalls. “He then brought in MMA legends Cathal Pendred, John Redmond and Chris Fields on fight duties.

“Then Jenny Dixon, Slaine Kelly, along with Dessie Byrne, Paddy Murphy, Johnny Elliott and Claire Mallone were willing to help out with appearances and then scene-stealing cameos from Philip McRory and Rob Quigley.

“Family and friends also appeared as extras. Even my brothers paid for sandwiches when we filmed in my parent’s house – they now have an executive producer credit!.”

S.P.L.I.T. was originally released in 2018, and also subsequently shown on some streaming services.

Walsh previously starred in Fair City and Love/Hate, and also directed Irish movies The Letters and Eden.