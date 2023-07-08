Imelda May’s smitten boyfriend Niall reveals how Covid brought the pair closer together

Actor recalls the night five years ago when he was first introduced to Imelda.

IMElDA May’s boyfriend Niall McNamee has opened up on how lockdown drove the two talented musicians closer together.

Niall (29) is also an actor and remembers the night five years ago when he was first introduced to Imelda (48).

He was aged 24 back then when he had his first major lead role in London’s West End playing journalist Neil McCormick in of Killing Bono.

“She was invited to watch Killing Bono and we got chatting after that and started dating,” he recalls.

Niall, who hails from near Dundalk but just over the border in south Armagh, has lived in London since his late teens, while Imelda lives in the home counties outside the English capital.

“There is a misconception that we were friends and then we started going out during lockdown,” he explains. “We were dating and getting quite serious for over a year before lockdown and then lockdown was kind of the moment.

“I remember thinking I should go out to where she lives because we are quite far away from each other, she lives in the countryside and I live in London – and I remember saying to her ‘listen love, if this lockdown is going to last beyond three weeks then I should be out there with you’.

“I think what happened was because it was on St Patrick’s Day that the lockdown started its beginning in England, and that’s when I went out there. Then we did a live thing on our Facebook and Instagram and we kind of had to sort of come clean, as we knew people would mention it because we were in each other’s house.

“The next thing I know it’s been a year we were living together and have been together about five years now, which is crazy. She is a genuinely nice person.”

Niall is traveling to the Galway Film Fleadh soon for the Irish premiere of his new movie, Love Without Walls. Other highlights at the festival including the Irish premiere of the Miracle Club, which stars Maggie Smith and Laura Linney among others as a group of Dublin women who go to Lourdes, while there will also be star visits from Cindi Lauper and Matthew Modine.

“This will be my first time at the Galway Film Fleadh and what’s nice is I’ll be doing a gig in Galway the day after, which will be my first time to play there. I hope to play some other dates in Ireland when my new album is out later in the year,” he adds.

Niall also raves about Imelda’s debut acting role in her film, Fisherman’s Friends, which is about a singer living in Cornwall with a bunch of fishermen musicians.

“She was amazing and I had no doubt she would be. She is so emotive and she would connect with it more than most people would. I was also down in Cornwall with them for a week or so, because she was away for a while and wanted me to come down and see her.

“It was such as lovely bunch of people there. It was amazing to watch. She is doing great things, it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.”

He laughs when asked if Imelda has seen his new film.

“I think Imelda has seen it more times than I have,” he giggles. “She is very supportive. It was a big moment for us when the movie came out because it was my first lead role. I had gone through the wringer to do it.

“Because it’s about homelessness, I had to drop a serious amount of weight for that movie, I had to be in a boxer weigh-in kind of shape, because the story gets really dark and I had to look malnourished. So in the months leading up it I could have no sugar, no alcohol, no carbs and in the days leading up to it having little to nothing at all. We were also coming out of lockdown, which was a bit of a shift.

“She was doing Fisherman’s Friends; we went through a period of about two months where we hardly saw each other and when we did we were both in the zone. We are very supportive like that.”

Niall details a bit of background about Love Without Walls.

“It’s about a young married couple living in Camden in London,” he says. “She’s a photographer and he’s a singer-songwriter. They have actually got a comfortable enough life in terms of their work and they’re paying their rent and everything, but it’s kind of about how little things go wrong and not too long a time they end up on the streets. It can happen to all of us really.

“At the start of the movie I’m playing a gig and we are running a bit low on money, so we are happy to have the money from the gig and the fellow pays us with a cheque instead of cash, which was agreed, and then that cheque takes a while to go through and suddenly we cant pay the rent, and things go wrong.

“So it’s very much about homelessness and about how it can happen to anyone, and of course because I’m a songwriter and throughout the whole movie I’m playing my own songs at gigs or busking, and it was an amazing opportunity.”

Niall is a big soccer fan and plays Sunday League games with Tooting Celtic, and used to play with the Irish embassy team on Saturdays.

“I’m a big Leeds United and Dundalk FC fan. Me and my dad for a long time were going to every Ireland home and away game, that was where my love started for soccer. I even got a black eye in Bosnia to show for it,” he chuckles.

His first major film role saw him land a part starring in The Foreigner alongside Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan.

Niall’s role required him to fight martial arts legend Jackie.

​ “I was in the gym with him for three weeks learning this big fight scene, and then we filmed it. It was crazy. But what was mad about that was it took the guts of two years to come out after we filmed it. So for two years I fought Jackie Chan and no one f**king believed me.”

Niall also got to play the stage role of tragic Fran O’Toole in the Miami Showband Story – the Bray singer was among three band members murdered by loyalist terrorist and renegade UDA soldiers in a notorious ambush in 1975.

“It was quite an honour to play him. I believe that if had not been killed he was on to great things on a worldwide scale,” he says.​

l The 35th Galway Film Fleadh runs from July 11 to 16. Go to www.galwayfilmfleadh.com to book tickets or contact Town Hall Theatre on 091 569777.