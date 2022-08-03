Imelda May to celebrate movie debut by dressing in ballgowns and tuxes for Dublin party

‘I think we are just going to go to the local cinema in full ballgowns and tuxes’

Imelda May has revealed she is throwing a party in Dublin for the opening night of her debut film as her dad Tony won’t be able to make its grand premiere in Cornwall next week.

The Dublin singer makes her acting debut in Fisherman’s Friends 2.

“It out on August 19, out all over the place,” the excited star announced on ITV’s This Morning show earlier today.

“We are doing a premiere next week in Cornwall. My dad can’t go to it, so I’m going to have a premiere with myself in Ireland on August 19th in Dublin, and I think we are just going to go to the local cinema in full ballgowns and tuxes.”

The 48-year-old will Imelda joined the original cast of as well as new members Richard Harrington, Ramon Tikaram, and Joshua Maguire in the film.

The first film told the true story of a group of Cornish fishermen who formed a sea shanty group, The Fisherman's Friends, who signed to Universal Records and achieved unexpected global fame.

Fisherman’s Friends 2 will follow how the shanty crew cope with their newfound celebrity status, the release of their second album, and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

Imelda admitted today she fell in love with shooting the flick. So much so she reveals she’s now lined up another acting role in a second movie, which she teases she can’t say too much about yet.

She also loved filming Fisherman’s Friends in picturesque locations in southwest England.

“In Cornwall, Port Isaac. The cinematography is very beautiful, stunning. It’s like a love story to Port Isaac, you’d fall in love with the place. I did,” she enthuses.

“I love it. I absolutely love it, and I want to do more. I’m doing a bit more!.”

She believes this film is just as good as the first.

“Yes, I thought it was great. This movie, I’m not going to say it’s even better, because the last one was fab. But it’s a perfect progression, the told hosts Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes.

“It’s kind of like second album syndrome. You put out an album out and the second one has to match it and top it. I think this one does that, because its feel good but it’s also full of heart.

“There’s proper heart and soul to this movie, which will have you weeping and roaring laughing and going home on a high. It has everything, and I’m not just saying that – I’m not good at lying!.”

Asked what the difference to performing and acting is, she replies: “Being on location, being surrounded by wonderful people. I have to say thank you to Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft, the directors, for taking a chance on me.

“I auditioned and I got through the audition. They really took the chance, they were lovely. James Purefoy just minded me. He guided me when I needed it, and Maggie Steede, Ramon (Tikaram). Everybody. It was such a good vibe.”

She adds enjoyed being part of it as there is a sense or realness to it.

“This movie is based on a true story. It’s kind of weird, the Fisherman’s Friends, the band, the singing group, who actually did go to Glastonbury. Who I sang with in Glastonbury. They are in the movie.

“Then we all became friends with them. The actors and the singers and the families – my daughter Violet was there – we just kind of became this one big community. “You couldn’t tell who was in the movie and who was in the band anymore.”

She fell in love with her new bunch of friends.

“I felt comfortable, I felt loved, and I loved them. I think that all comes through within the movie, such a supportive bunch of people.

“We were singing songs over this huge bay and because of lockdown it meant we had to go outside. I think that gave so much more to the movie. So, we are sitting looking over these beautiful bays and manage to get the best weather we could have hoped for.

“There was a thing where we were supposed to be emotional. I couldn’t stop the tears running. They were trying to patch me up, because it was just so overwhelmingly gorgeous and beautiful and lovely.”

London based Imelda is also on the road right now with her band.

“I’m on tour at the moment. To watch the airports and we’re in the middle of it with all our gear. To watch this mass movement, because its people from Spain and France coming to where somebody has left. Its bonkers. I love touring. We have to do stupid half 6 in the morning flights, just in case they are cancelled.”

She also loves being on stage.

“It’s in my bones. I can’t help but do that, and I just love the camaraderie of everyone being together.”

Imelda also found time during lockdown to write a book of poetry.

“I write poetry all the time and I put out a book called A lick and a promise. It keeps flying off the shelves, because we only released a few, thinking ‘I don’t think many people would be interested’, and it just keeps flying out there, which is lovely, because I’m a massive poetry fan, since my dad read poetry to us as bedtime stories.

“Whether its acting or whether its gigging and singing or writing poetry or writing songs, it’s all storytelling.

“It’s connecting with you, its connecting with you, its finding the similarities in each of us, where we go through the same stuff and that’s where you connect with each other when your truthful and honest about something, you go ‘you know what I’ve been there and it’s all about just telling a story’.”

Imelda revealed how she is constantly scribbling ideas.

“On the back of every piece of paper. It drives everyone mad. On receipts and stuff in my bad. My carryon is books and notepads, it’s just so heavy. Everybody else has their clothes, and I’ve a bag of books.”

The Dublin musician earlier this year released her sixth studio album, 11 Past The Hour, her first new music in four years - which features collaborations with Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Miles Kane, and pal Noel Gallagher.

The star was born Imelda Crabby and he beloved mother, Madge, died last November at the age of 94.

"My mam started the Liberties Music and Drama Group with friends of hers. My dad made the backdrops. They complemented each other very well," she told us recently.

Her new partner, Niall McNamee, a singer-songwriter and actor, has also been on the road with her. "I have Niall McNamee, who is my fella, now opening the show, as is Rachael Sage. So, audiences are getting a little mini-festival," continues Imelda.

Mum-of-one Imelda reveals how Niall, who is 19 years her junior, was also her rock when her mother died. "When my mam died he cancelled every single one of his gigs that had just come up, and I'm very grateful for that," she stresses.