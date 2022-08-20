Imelda May joined by her beloved father for premiere of her debut film in Dublin

The 48-year-old is starring in the sequel to Fisherman’s Friends as Aubrey Flynn.

Imelda May was joined by her beloved father for the premiere of her debut film ‘Fisherman’s Friends: One And All’ in Dublin.

The 48-year-old is starring in the flick as Aubrey Flynn.

Her father, Tony Clabby, was by her side at the Irish premiere at the Stella Theatre.

Imelda wore a floor-length black gown with red and pink florals, while her father donned a black tuxedo.

The film, which was shot during lockdown, follows a Cornish sea-shanty group who struggle with their second album and navigate fame.

Speaking about the wholesome comedy, the Dubliner told PA that much of the filming took place outside.

Imelda May and father Tony Clabby

“It actually became a love story to Cornwall. Where we probably would have done a lot of the scenes inside, we had to do them standing on the edge of the cliff, looking out to sea.”

“When you watch it, the cinematography and the landscapes are breathtakingly beautiful, and I think that added all the more to it. It’s just stunning when you see it, it’s such a glorious place, but it really shows it off to its heights,” she continued.

May said people added to the community spirit in Cornwall rather than taking away from it.

“I did notice when we started filming because of the lockdown, I could see how much of the village was in darkness. There was nobody, I could see that.”

“As lockdown started to lift a little you could see all the lights come on, and I could see that people were just coming to the second home.”

“So that was an eye-opener for me that I could see a difference when it was just locals. It needs to be addressed. People need to be able to live in their own communities and not be pushed out because somebody wants a second or third home,” she added.

“I go on tour to a lot of places and I love to find local villages and local people, but the only way to do that is to support the locals.”

“You can go and rent one off somebody who already lives there or I love going back to old-fashioned bed and breakfasts where you actually get to meet people and you get the best tips.”

“It’s community spirit and if you do that you’re adding to the community and you’re adding to the area rather than taking away from it,” she gushed.

Fisherman’s Friends: One And All is in cinemas now.