Hollywood star Nicholas Cage jets into Ireland to film new action-packed thriller

Hollywood star Nicholas Cage is to film his latest movie - an action-packed thriller - on location in Ireland, we can reveal.

Sand and Stones has already started filming on location in Dublin, with the Leaving Las Vegas and Con Air star playing the lead role in the post-apocalyptic thriller.

The actor recently jetted in from Los Angeles to prepare for shooting the movie.

A young cast including It star Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall from Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga have been signed up to star opposite the Oscar winner.

The movie is set in a sparsely populated future world where normal life has vanished. Cage will play Paul, a man who ekes out his existence on his farm with twin sons Thomas and Joseph.

They are among the few remaining humans hiding out from ferocious creatures who hunt them by night. When a small mistake places them in imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan for survival.

A brief description on imdb.ie reveals: “A Survival-action Thriller about a Father and his twin sons trying to survive Ferocious Creatures that attack their remote farmhouse.”

The movie will be directed by Benjamin Brewer, who has several movies and music videos to his credit. He also carried out visual effects on this year’s hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Nicolas, a superb actor whose worldwide influence and legendary charm is second to none,” said Arianne Fraser of Highland Film Group when the project was first announced last month.

The 58-year-old star has a big screen career spanning many decades with Hollywood hits including Ghost Rider, National Treasure and Face/Off among his big-screen credits.

Over the past couple of years he has enjoyed a career resurgence, getting strong reviews for the indie thriller Pig and the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays a Hollywood star named Nic Cage.