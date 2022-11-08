Harry Potter sorting hat star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

The actor – best known for lending his voice to the sorting hat in the JK Rowling franchise – died on Monday, November 7.

Leslie Phillips and wife Angela Scoular, during the Evening Standard British Film Awards for 1998, at the Savoy Hotel, London. — © PA

The actor – best known for lending his voice to the sorting hat in the JK Rowling franchise – died on Monday, November 7.

Phillips had been struggling with illness and previously survived two strokes.

Fans will also recognise Phillips from his role in the Carry On films, which were released between 1958 and 1978.

He also starred opposite Angelina Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Actor Leslie Phillips with his CBE, which was given to him by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London. — © PA

Tributes have poured in following the news of his death.

“RIP Leslie Phillips,” author Martin Knight tweeted. “You didn’t quite Carry On until 100, but Ding Dong! You had a spiffing good try.”

Actor Stuart Antony commented: “The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I’ve ever met. His stories were the best.. RIP Leslie Phillips.”

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...