Harry Potter sorting hat star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
The actor – best known for lending his voice to the sorting hat in the JK Rowling franchise – died on Monday, November 7.
Phillips had been struggling with illness and previously survived two strokes.
Fans will also recognise Phillips from his role in the Carry On films, which were released between 1958 and 1978.
He also starred opposite Angelina Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
Tributes have poured in following the news of his death.
“RIP Leslie Phillips,” author Martin Knight tweeted. “You didn’t quite Carry On until 100, but Ding Dong! You had a spiffing good try.”
Actor Stuart Antony commented: “The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I’ve ever met. His stories were the best.. RIP Leslie Phillips.”
This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...
