Harry Potter fans blast new planned reboot TV series as JK Rowling in talks with studios

A new TV series based on the Harry Potter books may be in the works soon.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and HBO are reportedly in talks with author JK Rowling and are coming close to signing a deal, according to Bloomberg and Deadline.

The studios are working to convince Rowling to join the project, which will further explore the Wizarding World, as producer before searching for writers.

Each season of the show would follow the route of the beloved film franchise by focusing on one book in the Harry Potter book series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The seven-season series would be produced by Warner Bros Television.

Although talks are only in preliminary stages, HBO Max and its then-parent company Warner Media started exploring the idea of a potential Harry Potter TV series a few years back after Warner Bros’ Kids, Young Adult and Classics president Tom Ascheim was appointed to manage the company’s Harry Potter franchises, theme parks, and spin-offs.

And while fans have spent almost three decades happily consuming Harry Potter content, some are worried that the new TV show will tarnish the legacy left by the original film series, which starred Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character.

Many have slammed the idea of a reboot as “lazy” and called for creators to explore new characters and stories rather than return to Harry’s adventures at Hogwarts with Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

“That seems like a mistake, unless they are just focusing and expanding on minor characters that went to Hogwarts the same time that Harry did. Recasting and/or doing the same story again would be bad,” one person wrote online.

Another said: “This is getting ridiculous. Feels like soon enough the mainstream movie industry will fully consist of franchises, reboots, sequels, prequels and live-action remakes.”

A third chimed in: “Have you ever considered making something new, showrunners? There's plenty excellent books out there without an adaptation.”

And a fourth furious fan moaned: “We do NOT need a reboot! Leave the originals alone. They are perfect the way they are. Like if you wanna do a Harry Potter series why not do one about Tom Riddle or The Marauders??!!”

While someone else mused: “the awesome thing about this is that not even potter fans want this”.

And another begged: “Please for the love of God and all that is holy DO NOT REMAKE THOSE MOVIES THEY ARE PERFECT THE WAY THEY ARE”.