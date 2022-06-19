Ghostbusters star Bill Murray attends at All-Ireland hurling quarter final

The Ghostbusters star attended the game with JP McManus

American actor and comedian, Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The surprise appearance of Ghostbusters star Bill Murray at the All- Ireland hurling quarter-final yesterday delighted some fans while leaving others baffled.

The Hollywood legend was spotted enjoying all the action alongside JP McManus, the well-known businessman and racehorse owner, at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Groundhog Day actor and staunch Limerick hurling backer McManus, watched as Galway booked their spot in the semi-finals after a one point win over Cork.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said they hoped he would bring "a bit of extra ghost busting firepower for second half".

Meanwhile, McManus is hosting his Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor in the coming weeks. The early July event will feature Tiger Woods and some of golf's biggest names playing alongside celebrities.

Murray spent a number of weeks in Ireland last summer filming a YouTube series alongside author Tom Coyne to play some of the country's best golf courses.