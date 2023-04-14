From Harry Potter to Star Trek: What the stars of The Snapper did next

It It’s 30 years since we first met the Curley family in the iconic flick.

Roddy Doyle at the opening night of the stage adaption of his book and film The Snapper at the Gate Theatre. Photo by Arthur Carron

Tina Kellegher, who played Sharon Curley, has been a regular in Fair City recently

Brendan Gleeson at the Baftas in February. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

It’s 30 years since we first met the Curley family in the film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s The Snapper, the second part of Roddy Doyle's Barrytown Trilogy.

Here we follow the fortunes of the stars of the film, and those behind the scenes, after making the much-loved movie.

Tina Kellegher (Sharon Curley) Kellegher has been an on-screen staple since The Snapper, with credits including Ballykissangel, In the Name of the Father, Normal People and, more recently, Fair City.

Colm Meaney (Dessie Curley) Meaney went from Barrytown to space, starring as Miles O’Brien in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. From there, he has bounced from blockbuster to passion project and become one of Hollywood’s steadiest character actors.

Most recently, he appeared in Marlowe opposite Liam Neeson.

Brendan Gleeson (Lester) By the time The Snapper was released in cinemas, Gleeson was well on his way to a varied and stellar screen career. Highpoints includeIn Bruges, the Harry Potter franchise and Paddington.

Earlier this year, he received an Oscar nomination for his role inThe Banshees of Inisherin. When The Snapper was filmed, he was 36 — a similar age to his actor sons Domhnall (37) and Brian (35) today.

​Fionnuala Murphy (Jackie O’Keeffe) Jackie may have been one of Murphy’s more outspoken characters, but she has carved out a steady career in acting, appearing inA Date for Mad Maryand Mrs Brown’s Boys. More recently, she appeared in RTÉ’s crime series Kin.

Pat Laffan, who played George Burgess, as Pat Mustard in Father Ted

Pat Laffan (George Burgess) A giant of the Irish stage and screen, Laffan found it hard to shake off George Burgess in public, until he took on the iconic role of milkman Pat Mustard in Father Ted (in total, he played six priests and two bishops during his career). He died in 2019, aged 79.

​Karen Woodley (Yvonne Burgess) As George Burgess’s teenage daughter, Woodley shone as colourful character.

A graduate of the Dublin Youth Theatre, she worked as an actor in Ireland until 2003, before moving to Los Angeles with her husband, fellow actor Andrew Connolly, and their two daughters.

She died in 2020.

​Ruth McCabe (Kay Curley) A familiar face to most TV/movie fans, McCabe has appeared in Philomema, Catastrophe, Women on the Verge and Breakfast on Pluto.

Aisling Conlan, who played the baby Georgina Curley

​Aisling Conlan (Georgina Curley) After playing arguably the best-known Dublin newborn of 1993, Conlan spent much of her childhood in Dubai before moving back to Dublin at the age of nine.

A former Irish canoe slalom athlete, she now works in contracting.

​Stephen Frears (director) The English director would return to Barrytown in 1996 with an adaptation of The Van, where he was reunited with Colm Meaney. He would also find success with The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, and Philomena, starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan.

His latest project was directing episodes of the forthcoming HBO series The Palace, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

​Roddy Doyle (writer) The Dubliner remains one of Ireland’s best-loved authors. He won the Booker Prize for Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha, a spin-off from the Barrytown Trilogy.

His latest publication was the 2021 short story collection Life Without Children.

​Lynda Myles (producer) The Scot was producer on all three Barrytown films and another Roddy Doyle project, When Brendan Met Trudy, in 2000 as well as Killing Me Softly starring Heather Graham. She spent 12 years as head of fiction directing at Britain’s National Film School.