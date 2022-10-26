Florence Pugh tries pints of Guinness before Dublin film premiere

The English actor is in town for the Irish premiere of The Wonder tonight, which is taking place at The Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin 7.

Florence shared a photo of some pints on her Instagram story this afternoon

Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022. — © PA

Florence Pugh has announced her arrival in Dublin by sharing a photo of a round of pints.

The English actor is in town for the Irish premiere of The Wonder tonight, which is taking place at The Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin 7.

She took to Instagram this afternoon to post a snap of three half-consumed pints of Guinness with the caption: “Ello ello Dublin”.

The 26-year-old will reunite with her The Wonder her cast mates including Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, and Kíla Lord Cassidy, on the red carpet this evening.

The film was shot in Wicklow last year, and Florence admitted that she’d consider moving to Ireland after her time filming here.

“Ireland, honestly I was thinking about moving there. I absolutely loved living there,” she said.

"The people are - there's nothing like their hospitality. I truly, truly enjoyed ever second of it."

Fans went wild after hearing that Florence had touched down in Dublin and took to Twitter to express their excitement about the star’s visit.

One person said: “HELLO FLORENCE PUGH IS IN DUBLIN?? SHE IS IN THE SAME COUNTY AS ME??? WHAT THE F**K?”

Another wrote: “Florence Pugh is in Dublin. please someone find her and tell her I love her.”

A third chimed in: “THE Florence Pugh is in dublin rn brb gonna go cry”

And someone else added: “The way Florence Pugh is in Dublin right now?? Why is Ireland so bloody big but small at the same time? And why am I considering going down to Dublin rn I’m literally just home from Belfast”

While another said: “someone in dublin who wants to go find florence pugh with me?”

The Wonder hits Irish cinemas on November 2 and will be globally available to stream on Netflix from 16 November.