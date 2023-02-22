First look at Russell Crowe in horror movie filmed in Ireland - The Pope's Exorcist

TAKE a first look at the trailer for the Irish based film The Pope’s Exorcist which Russell Crowe recently filmed here.

The Oscar winner shot scenes for the new supernatural horror film in countries Dublin, Wicklow and Limerick last Summer.

The Pope’s Exorcist is based on the real-life story of Vatican-based Fr Gabriele Amorth, who carried out over 100,000 exorcisms before he died at the age of 91 in 2016.

The film, which is released in cinemas here on April 7, was directed by Julius Avery. Franco Nero plays the Pope, while Ralph Inerson voices the demon.

During their stay here Russell and his girlfriend Britney Theriot moved into stunning Georgian mansion ‘Mount Eagle’ on Vico Road in Killiney in south county Dublin at a cost of nearly €15,000 a week.

The same mansion was used by Matt Damon during his second stint of filming The Last Duel here during 2020.

Crowe filmed several scenes in Dublin’s Trinity College, wearing black religious garments. He plays the title role of Fr Amorth in the movie.

Crowe’s girlfriend Britney is also working on the film and was seen in conversation with him during breaks.

Britney is a 32-year-old American real estate agent and the couple confirmed their relationship in November 2022.

They first met on the set of his 2013 film Broken City, when Britney was working as an actress before becoming an auctioneer.

Russell Crowe on set in Dublin

She is said to bear a striking resemblance to Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer.

Other location work too place location at City Hall on Dublin’s Dame Street, as well as a disused church in Drumcondra in the north of the capital.

While shooting here Crowe was spotted having lunch with Ryan Tubridy in the Grapevine restaurant in Dalkey – the pair have become friends after Crowe appeared on the Late Late Show several times.

Crowe won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, and has also starred in the likes of A Beautiful Mind, The Insider, Cinderella Man and Les Misérables.

The star kept fit during his time here by cycling around south Dublin and north Wicklow.