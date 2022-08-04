Fans roll eyes over Conor McGregor’s acting debut in remake of ‘Road House’

Yesterday it emerged that the Dubliner has landed a role in the new movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

News that UFC superstar Conor McGregor will be making his acting debut in a remake of the '80s classic movie ‘Road House’ has not gone down well with fight fans. Or movie fans for that matter.

Yesterday it emerged that the Dubliner has landed a role in the new movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal who is set to play a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

It remains unknown who McGregor will be playing in the project, but sources have made it clear that he would be playing an original character and not himself.

However, for some fight fans they believe that McGregor’s new departure marks the end of his fighting career.

“We’ll never see him in the octagon again,” one tweeted while another added: “This guy is not serious about fighting anymore, when will you Conor fans understand that?"

Other movie fans objected to a remake of a classic that they appear to hold close to their hearts.

One stormed: “Cool beans, now that’s TWO reasons not to watch it,” while another added: “This film looks suckier by the day. nobody asked for it.”

One irate fan stormed: “A remake of Roadhouse with McGregor? Talk about adding insult to injury.”

One stated: “You can't improve on perfection, let Roadhouse stay where it is.”

As for McGregor himself, he has remained uncharacteristically silent, retweeting a story on Deadline about his acting debut and just adding a ‘wink’ emoji.

McGregor has yet to make a return to the Octagon after breaking his leg in a crushing defeat by Dustin Poirier last July.

The UFC star has documented his return to full-time training but has also been enjoying the high life with friends and family that included a raucous party to mark his 34th birthday in Ibiza last month.

Hollywood has been wanting to see the Dubliner on the big screen for some time now, but McGregor reportedly wanted to make sure that he chose the right project to make his acting debut in.

Insiders say when he heard there was interest for him to join the Road House cast, he watched the original film for the first time and enjoyed it so much he wanted to get in on the action.

Sources add that after a meeting with producer Joel Silver, McGregor was sold on the project and loved the idea where the new story was headed compared to the original.

The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide when it is released.

In March, Conor offered Jared Leto the opportunity to join him at a fight camp after the House of Gucci star said he’d love to play the Dublin fighter in a biopic.

The 50-year-old, who is a big fan of McGregor’s and has attended several of his fights, told Extra TV: “If we do the UFC movie, if I was younger, I’d play Conor McGregor. I got the beard.

“What Conor does and what these guys and gals do is just extraordinary.

“I’m too old to do Conor probably, but you never know. We could maybe use some CGI.”

McGregor later tweeted: “Jared Leto, I invite you to come and practice the part with me!” alongside a link to an article about the actor’s remarks.

Leto who appeared in 'Fight Club' in 1999, also suggested that he would be interested in playing the part of UFC president Dana White.

The cast for the new version of Road House also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry while Joel Silver will produce the film for his company, Silver Pictures.