Documentary about life of Lyra McKee to be shown in Irish cinemas

A new documentary about the work and life of murdered journalist Lyra McKee will come to Irish cinemas later this year

Simply called Lyra, the film tells the story of the Northern Ireland investigative journalist, who was shot by dissident republicans as she observed a riot in her native Derry.

The film is directed by Belfast-based filmmaker Alison Millar, who is a BAFTA winner. She was also a good friend of the journalist.

Filmmakers have taken footage, voice recordings and interviews from her dictaphone which they say enables McKee to narrate her own story in the film.

It will also feature interviews with her mother, sister and partner Sara.

Following its cinema release, Lyra will be screened on Channel 4 in 2023.

“Lyra’s death was, to many, a sharp puncture to the future of a country trying to move beyond its past,” Millar told Channel 4.

“I hope this documentary will introduce a new audience to Lyra and her work. The film is an urgent story that reflects life today in contemporary Northern Ireland as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement.

“Lyra's story and work represents her generation and reminds us why we cannot allow the dark shadows of the past to return.”

Lyra had its UK premiere at the Sheffield Documentary Festival this weekend and previously won the Audience Award at Cork Film Festival. It will be released in Irish cinemas by Wildcard Distribution.