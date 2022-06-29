Dakota Johnson rubbishes claims of bust-up with Jamie Dornan in 50 Shades of Grey

The actor did say there were moments during production when it was "mayhem" all the time

Dakota Johnson has torpedoed rumours she had a bust-up on the set of 50 Shades of Grey in a candid interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

The actress, who played Anastasia Steele in the seven-year-old film which is based on the novel by E.L. James, quashed the rumours, saying: “There was never a time when we didn’t get along.

“I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.”

Johnson also said the final movie was not “what I signed up for”.

She explained: “I’m a sexual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it.

“That’s why I did those big naked movies. I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

While she said she had a great relationship with Dornan off set, Johnson said the production of the film wasn’t without friction.

She added: “I was young. I was 23. So it was scary.

“It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements. I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”

Speaking of the author of the book, E.L. James, who was involved in the making of the movie and who Johnson refers to as Erika, she said: “We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make.

“The night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like mayhem all the time.”