Dakota Fanning snapped while shooting major new movie in Galway

HOLLYWOOD star Dakota Fanning is spending this week in Galway filming a major new movie.

Our exclusive snap shows the star beside a birdcage on a street in the City of the Tribes for a scene she is doing for the forthcoming film The Watchers, in which she plays a character called Mina.

The blonde actress was spotted in a black leather skirt and boots, see-through tights, a green workers waistcoat and black and silver top.

The 29-year-old American was also pictured earlier this week outside Galway nightclub Electric as she filmed scenes for the film adaptation of The Watchers book by Galway writer A.M. Shine.

Griffins bakery in the city has been turned into a pet store for the film, which is perhaps where Mina may have got her parrot.

The flick is being directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of legendary director M. Night Shyamalan.

While The Watchers will be Ishana's first film, she previously directed several episodes of her father's series 'Servant'.

M. Night – whose most famous film was acclaimed 1999 release starring Bruce Willis The Sixth Sense - released a picture earlier in the Summer of him and his daughter in an Irish forest as they continue to score the country for locations to film in.

"This is me and my daughter Ishana in Ireland,” he tweeted. “We are location scouting her first writer/director feature there. I’m so moved and inspired by her. She leads everyone with grace and creative fire."

Mina is a 28-year-old artist in the film who gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in the west of Ireland.

Initially after finding some shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Dakota first rose to prominence at the age of seven for her performance as Lucy Dawson in the 2001 film I Am Sam.

She played child roles in The War Of The Worlds and Man On Fire, before adult parts started flowing in.

The Georgia born star played Jane in The Twilight films and has also had parts in the likes of Ocean’s 8 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In recent years she has been linked in her personal life with Henry Freye, who she was regularly pictured with.