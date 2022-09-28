Colin Farrell and Jessie Buckley among Irish stars tipped for Oscar nominations

Jessie Buckley, Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Gleeson have each received Oscar nods from the Hollywood Reporter.

Colin Farrell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) — © AP/PA Images

A host of Irish actors are hotly tipped to appear among next year’s Academy Award nominees.

Jessie Buckley, Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Gleeson have each received Oscar nods from the Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Killarney native Buckley is one of the “frontrunners” in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Sarah Polley's Women Talking.

Her co-star Claire Foy is also included in the list of possible nominees.

Farrell and Gleeson are also "frontrunners" in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively, for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Other predicted frontrunners in the Best Actor category are Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), and Adam Sandler (Hustle).

Meanwhile, Condon, who stars alongside Farrell and Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin, is among the “major threats” for a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

The Banshees of Inisherin may be up for both the Best Picture and the Best Screenplay nominations ahead of its release next month, the Hollywood Reporter added.

And Martin McDonagh, the film’s writer and director is also among the “major threats” for a Best Director gong.

The London filmmaker scooped up the Golden Ostella for Best Screenplay at this year’s Venice Film Festival when the comedy-drama received its world premiere.

Farrell also took home the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his role in the film.

The 95th Academy Awards nominations will be revealed on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.