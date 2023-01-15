Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson ‘test positive for Covid’ after Golden Globes wins

Colin (46) is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin while Brendan (67) is up for the Best Supporting Actor gong.

Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson will reportedly miss the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight after testing positive for Covid.

The news was revealed by Variety Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin, who shared a photo of the acting duo on Twitter and wrote: “Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID.”

Colin (46) is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin while Brendan (67) is up for the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role as Colm Doherty.

The Martin McDonagh flick has raked up an additional seven nominations at the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Comedy.

Barry Keoghan is among the Best Supporting Actor nominees for his stellar performance as Dominic Kearney while Kerry Condon has also landed a Best Supporting Actress nod for playing Farrell’s onscreen sister, Siobhán Súilleabháin.

The Banshees of Inisherin is up against the likes of Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for the Best Picture feat.

And Farrell faces stiff competition in the Best Actor category, with Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living), and fellow Irishman Paul Mescal (Aftersun) also pegged to win.

It comes after Jamie Lee Curtis, who is nominated alongside Condon in the Best Supporting Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once, revealed she would be skipping the Los Angeles ceremony after contracting Covid.

The 64-year-old attended last week’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony and was spotted celebrating Farrell’s win for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) gong.

In his moving Golden Globes acceptance speech, Farrell praised his Banshees of Inisherin co-stars as he thanked director Martin McDonagh for reuniting him with his In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson.

"To work on this film, I never expect films to work or to find an audience and when they do, it's shocking to me. I'm horrified by what's happened around over the last couple of months, in a thrilling kind of way,” he said.

“Martin Mcdonagh, I owe you so much, man.”

And he had some kind words for Gleeson, adding: “Brendan, I love you so much. I love you so much.”