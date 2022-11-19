Chris Hemsworth puts pause on acting career due to ‘genetic predisposition’ to Alzheimer’s

The Marvel star received a life-changing warning when filming for his documentary series Limitless.

Chris Hemsworth has revealed the future of his acting career is less of a focus now he has received news of his ‘high risk’ for developing Alzheimer’s.

The Marvel star was filming his documentary series Limitless when an urgent off-camera conversation was called for, he told Vanity Fair.

He said the show is about ageing and pushing back against the ‘natural decline’ that comes with getting older, so got a thorough on-camera health check.

"The plan was to on-camera tell me all the results and then talk about how you can improve this and that.”

He revealed the doctor said: “I don't want to tell him this on camera. We need to have an off-side conversation and see if he even wants this to be in the show.”

Chris told Vanity Fair about the ‘diagnosis’ and how he is potentially pre-disposed to Alzheimer's.

"If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life.

"When you have preposition to cardiovascular heart disease, cancer, anything—it's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness.

"It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way.”

The Thor actor said this is not his “resignation” but he will be taking time to focus on other parts of his life.

He said the decision was prompted by the warning and realising his kids are getting older while he keeps “slapping another movie on top of another movie.”

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” he said.

Chris is best known for his role as Thor in the hit Marvel film series. He is the brother of fellow actor Liam Hemsworth.